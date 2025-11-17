Suez Canal Authority Urging Carriers to Resume Red Sea Transits

The Suez Canal Authority is intensifying efforts to bring large containerships back through the strategic waterway following improved security conditions in the Red Sea, with Chairman Admiral Ossama Rabiee personally visiting vessels to demonstrate the canal’s readiness for large-scale operations.

Admiral Rabiee recently visited the CMA CGM JULES VERNE, a 396-meter vessel with a gross tonnage of 176,000 tons, during its northbound transit from Singapore to Lebanon. The ship’s voyage marked the first northbound transit through the Suez Canal after transiting the Bab El-Mandab, representing a significant milestone in the canal’s recovery from the Houthi maritime crisis that began in November 2023.

During the visit, Admiral Rabiee welcomed the crew and inquired about their experience transiting the Red Sea and Bab El-Mandab Strait. He was received by Tariq Zaghloul, CMA CGM Egypt & Sudan Cluster CEO, and Amr El-Shafei, the Group’s Operations Manager.

The Chairman also observed the transit of CMA CGM HELIUM on its maiden voyage through the canal, a 335-meter vessel with 130,000 gross tons.

“The restoration of calmness once more to the Red Sea region will impose a new reality on the shipping community; that is the necessity of serious consideration by the shipping lines of amending navigation schedules so as to return to transiting through Bab el-Mandab and the Suez Canal once more,” Admiral Rabiee stated.

Earlier this month, the Authority announced plans to intensify meetings with major shipping lines to discuss the prompt return of containerships through experimental voyages, partial return, or a multi-phased full return strategy.

Admiral Rabiee lauded CMA CGM’s commitment to maintaining operations through the canal despite security challenges, highlighting the French shipping line’s initiative in having two mega-containerships transit following the success of the Sharm El-Sheikh summit.

“The Group’s vessels have not faced any challenges during their transit through the Red Sea and Bab el-Mandab region,” said Captain Slavko Malasic, master of the CMA CGM JULES VERNE, praising the canal’s developmental projects, particularly the southern sector development project, which has increased navigation safety and reduced waiting and transit times.

The push comes as the canal reports encouraging recovery statistics. October 2025 marked the highest monthly rate of returning vessels since the crisis began, with 229 vessels returning to the waterway during that month alone.

Traffic data from July to October 2025 showed 4,405 vessels transiting with a total tonnage of 185 million tons.

The recovery follows a Houthi announcement of a suspension of maritime operations in the Red Sea, though maritime security experts caution that the risk should be treated as suppressed rather than eliminated.

Since the attacks began following the October 2023 outbreak of the Israel-Hamas conflict, the Houthis targeted more than 100 merchant ships traveling through the Red Sea, sinking four vessels, seizing another, and killing at least eight seafarers. Vessel traffic had fallen some 60% as services were re-routed around the Cape of Good Hope.

However, significant obstacles remain. High marine insurance costs continue to be a major reason for delays in many major shipping lines resuming Suez Canal operations, according to industry representatives.

CMA CGM has emerged as the leader among major carriers returning to the route. CEO Tariq Zaghloul emphasized the strategic relationship between the French shipping line and the canal, stating: “There is no alternative to the Suez Canal.”

Looking ahead, the Authority is actively courting additional vessel categories beyond containerships. Multiple agency representatives have called for targeted incentives for oil tankers, bulk carriers, and LNG vessels, which require less time to adjust sailing schedules.

Admiral Rabiee concluded recent meetings by inviting all shipping lines to conduct trial voyages of their containerships through the canal, signaling the Authority’s confidence in the security situation in the Red Sea.