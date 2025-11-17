gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 106,919 members

Strait of Hormuz tankers and a military helicopter

An MH-60S helicopter hovers in the air with an oil tanker in the background as the USS John C. Stennis makes its way to the Gulf through the Strait of Hormuz, December 21, 2018. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Tanker Crew Safe After Iran Seizure, Vessel Manager Says

Reuters
Total Views: 0
November 17, 2025
Reuters

LONDON, Nov 17 (Reuters) – The crew of an oil products tanker are safe and the vessel is anchored off Iran’s Bandar Abbas port, its manager said on Monday, after Tehran said it seized the ship in open Gulf waters last week. 

Iran confirmed on Saturday that its Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) had seized the Talara, a Marshall Islands-flagged tanker, over alleged cargo violations, Iranian state media reported. 

It was the first seizure of a tanker by Tehran since Israeli-U.S. strikes on Iran in June and has raised concerns for the safety of ships sailing through those critical waters with energy cargoes for world markets.

The tanker’s captain made contact with the vessel’s technical manager at 1730 GMT on November 16, Columbia Shipmanagement said in a statement on Monday.

“All crew members are reported to be safe and accounted for. The vessel is now safely anchored off the coast of Bandar Abbas,” Columbia Shipmanagement said, adding that the crew numbered 21 seafarers.

Contact with the vessel was cut off on November 14 while it was sailing in international waters via Sharjah, in the United Arab Emirates, to Singapore with a cargo of high sulfur gasoil, the company said.

A U.S. official and maritime security sources had said on Friday that Iranian forces intercepted the tanker and diverted it into Iranian territorial waters. 

“Columbia Shipmanagement is working with regional partners to urgently resolve the situation and secure the release of our crew,” the manager said. 

Iran’s IRGC has periodically seized commercial vessels in Gulf waters in recent years, often citing maritime violations such as alleged smuggling, technical infractions or legal disputes. 

Talara last reported its position on November 14, public ship tracking data on the MarineTraffic platform showed on Monday. 

(Reporting by Jonathan Saul; Editing by Joe Bavier)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

Tags:

iran
TALARA seizure
tanker seizure
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 106,919 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

CMA CGM ship in the Suez Canal
Shipping

Suez Canal Authority Urging Carriers to Resume Red Sea Transits

The Suez Canal Authority is intensifying efforts to bring large containerships back through the strategic waterway following improved security conditions in the Red Sea, with Chairman Admiral Ossama Rabiee personally...

1 hour ago
Total Views: 161
Oil tankers pass through the Strait of Hormuz
Shipping

Iran Confirms Seizure Of Tanker in Gulf, Citing ‘Unauthorized Cargo’

Iran confirmed on Saturday that its Revolutionary Guards had seized a tanker in Gulf waters carrying a cargo of petrochemicals bound for Singapore over alleged violations, Iranian state media reported.

2 hours ago
Total Views: 2547
India’s Trade Deficit Widens to Record as US Export Slump
News

India’s Trade Deficit Widens to Record as US Export Slump

Nov 17, 2025 India’s trade deficit widened to a record last month, with exports to the US plunging for a second consecutive month after President Donald Trump’s 50% punitive tariffs.

4 hours ago
Total Views: 253