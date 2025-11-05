gCaptain-logo
EUNAVFOR Aspides forces escort a CMA CGM containership in the Red Sea

EUNAVFOR Aspides forces escort a CMA CGM containership in the Red Sea. Photo courtesy EUNAVFOR Aspides

Suez Canal Reports Biggest Recovery in Vessel Traffic Since Red Sea Crisis Began

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
November 5, 2025

The Suez Canal Authority is reporting significant progress in its recovery from vessel diversions due to the Red Sea crisis, with October marking the highest monthly rate of returning vessels since the crisis began, according to Chairman Admiral Ossama Rabiee.

Speaking at a meeting with representatives from 20 shipping lines and agencies at the Authority’s Ismailia headquarters, Admiral Rabiee attributed the turnaround to improved regional stability following the Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit.

“Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit has positively impacted the return of many vessels to transit through the Suez Canal,” Admiral Rabiee stated, noting that 229 vessels returned to the waterway during October alone.

Traffic Shows Year-Over-Year Growth

The positive momentum extends beyond October. Canal traffic statistics from July to October 2025 recorded 4,405 vessels transiting with a total tonnage of 185 million tons, compared to 4,332 vessels with 167.6 million tons during the same period in 2024.

Suez Canal traffic has been severely impacted by Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden beginning in the November 2023. Vessel traffic had fallen some 60% as services were re-routed around the Cape of Good Hope.

The Authority has also completed infrastructure improvements, including the Southern Sector Development Project and deepening of the 17-kilometer western branch of Port Said, which now serves as an efficient alternative to the eastern branch in emergencies.

Industry Leaders Express Cautious Optimism

CMA CGM has led the return of major carriers, with CEO Tariq Zaghloul emphasizing the strategic relationship between the French shipping line and the Canal. “There is no alternative to the Suez Canal,” Zaghloul stated, anticipating increased voyages as the group expands its fleet. CMA CGM have transited under the protection of the EU’s Operation ASPIDES.

Maersk representative Omar Garbo affirmed the company’s commitment to increasing investments in Egypt, referencing a recent meeting between Maersk Chairman Robert Uggla and President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

However, challenges remain. Abdel Aziz Nabil of Inchcape Shipping Agency identified high marine insurance costs as “a significant obstacle and a major reason for the delay in many shipping lines resuming their Suez Canal operations.”

Looking Ahead

The Authority is actively courting additional vessel categories beyond containerships. Multiple agency representatives called for targeted incentives for oil tankers, bulk carriers, and LNG vessels, which require less time to adjust sailing schedules.

Admiral Rabiee concluded the meeting by inviting all shipping lines to conduct trial voyages of their containerships through the Canal, signaling the Authority’s confidence in the security situation in the Red Sea.

Industry observers suggest coordination with the International Maritime Organization regarding the Red Sea’s risk classification and marine insurance premiums will be critical to sustained recovery in the coming months.

