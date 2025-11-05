gCaptain-logo
Aerial photo of the port of Long Beach

MSC ships at the Port of Long Beach. Photo courtesy Port of Long Beach

MSC Shatters Industry Record, Becomes First Carrier to Command 7 Million TEU Fleet Capacity

Mike Schuler
November 5, 2025

Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) has reached an unprecedented milestone in container shipping history, becoming the first carrier ever to achieve an overall fleet capacity of seven million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU), according to Alphaliner.

The historic threshold was crossed following the near-simultaneous delivery of two 16,000 TEU Neo-Panamax vessels—MSC SALERNO from DSIC and MSC GRACE from YZJ—pushing the Swiss-based shipping giant past this major fleet milestone.

Rapid Expansion

The achievement is particularly remarkable given the speed of MSC’s growth. The world’s largest shipping line needed only 15 months to expand its fleet from six to seven million TEU. This expansion was primarily driven by newbuildings, which accounted for approximately 799,000 TEU slots across 68 vessel deliveries, contrasting sharply with its unprecedented buying spree of second-hand vessels which had previously helped it to 6 million TEU.

Alphaliner points out that after hitting the six million TEU mark, MSC has focused heavily on Neo-Panamax vessels, phasing in 33 ships in the 14,000 and 16,000 TEU classes, while notably not receiving any Megamax vessels during this period.

MSC’s capacity expansion relied on three key strategies, according to Alphaliner. The carrier fixed well over 50 ships on charters that began in the last 15 months, with approximately 25 vessels representing around 135,000 TEU joining on fresh charters. Secondhand acquisitions also played a role, with sales to MSC or related entities accounting for well over 250,000 TEU in the past 15 months.

Market Dominance Widens

MSC’s market share has now grown to 21.2%, significantly eclipsing second-ranked Maersk’s 13.9% market share (4.6 million TEUs). The company first overtook Maersk as the world’s leading liner operator in early 2022 and has continued widening the gap while Maersk pursues non-shipping growth as part of its strategy to become an end-to-end logistics provider.

Container Shipping
MSC
