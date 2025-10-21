Senator Kelly to Introduce MARAD Nominee Stephen Carmel at Commerce Committee Hearing

Arizona Senator Mark Kelly will introduce Stephen Carmel at a Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee nominations hearing on Wednesday. The committee will consider Carmel’s nomination to lead the Maritime Administration (MARAD).

Both Kelly and Carmel are graduates of the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy and share a commitment to revitalizing American maritime and shipbuilding industries. Kelly sponsors the SHIPS for America Act, bipartisan and bicameral legislation designed to restore American leadership across the oceans.

The hearing, chaired by Senator Ted Cruz of Texas, will consider four nominees, including Laura DiBella and Robert Harvey, both of Florida, for Federal Maritime Commissioner positions, and Timothy Petty of Indiana for Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Oceans and Atmosphere, in addition to Carmel’s.

The hearing will take place in the Committee Hearing Room at 10:30 a.m. EST and will be livestreamed on the Committee website and YouTube.

Carmel currently serves as president of U.S. Marine Management LLC (USMMI), a Norfolk, Virginia-based Jones Act-qualified maritime solutions provider. His career began as a deck officer and Master with Maritime Overseas Corporation and Military Sealift Command, where he achieved his first command of a 40,000-ton clean product tanker at age 26.

If confirmed, Carmel would be the first MARAD Administrator since Captain William G. Schubert (2001–2005) to hold a Master’s Unlimited license. He holds advanced degrees in Economics and International Finance from Old Dominion University, along with professional certifications in management accounting and financial management.

Prior to his current role, Carmel held a senior executive position at Maersk Line, Limited, the U.S.-flagged shipping division of Maersk. USMMI was acquired by Maritime Partners, LLC in September 2023.

Carmel’s nomination came after President Trump withdrew the nomination of retired Navy Captain Brent Sadler in May 2025. Sadler expressed support for Carmel, stating: “Stephen Carmel is solid – bottom line the nation needs leadership in MARAD ASAP. I have known Stephen for years and support him”.

The U.S. Department of Transportation named Sang H. Yi as Acting Maritime Administrator in June 2025 while Carmel awaits Senate confirmation. Yi, a U.S. Merchant Marine Academy graduate with nearly 15 years of congressional oversight experience, has been tasked with advancing the Administration’s domestic shipbuilding goals and restoring U.S. maritime dominance.

“It’s an honor to serve my country and be a driving force behind a renewed era of U.S. Maritime strength on the global stage,” Yi said. “The Merchant Marine plays a vital role in supporting our national security and economic growth, and our industry partnerships will help us secure a resilient and strong maritime future.”