gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 107,258 members

Bulker carrying bauxite unloading at a port in Yantai

A ship carrying aluminium bauxite from Guinea is unloaded at a port in Yantai, Shandong province, China May 15, 2017. Picture taken May 15, 2017. REUTERS

Commodity Vessels Clog Up China Ports as Fees on U.S. Ships Begin

Bloomberg
Total Views: 0
October 21, 2025

By Weilun Soon (Bloomberg) —

Waiting times for commodity vessels queued off China’s ports increased to the lengthiest this year, as the geopolitical sparring between Beijing and Washington disrupts global trade..

It took an average of 2.66 days for a vessel to get into a berth after arrival in the week to Oct. 19, according to Bloomberg calculations based on data from ship-tracking platform Kpler. That’s an increase of 17% on-week, and the longest period this year, the calculations show.

China is the world’s largest commodity importer, and vessel snarls — if prolonged — could ripple through the global supply chain, affecting liquid cargoes such as crude, as well as bulks like iron ore. Beijing and Washington have sparred over shipping, with China introducing a hefty extra fee on vessels known to have American links, following a similar US move. The maritime friction forms one part of the nations’ larger trade dispute.

In addition, Washington also imposed sanctions on a major oil-import terminal operator in China’s east, Rizhao. That move was the latest in a long line of moves aimed at frustrating shipments of crude oil from Iran to China.

Some oil hubs have seen wait times lengthen as tanker owners sought to comply with the new directives. Ships at Dongjiakou waited an average of 2.79 days last week, the second-highest period in Kpler figures. Those at Yantai, meanwhile, idled for 2.7 days, up from about 1.8 the prior week. 

“Shipowners are thinking they should hold on, and wait until they can enter the port,” said Matt Wright, freight analyst at Kpler. “There is still a great deal of uncertainty surrounding which owners face fees.”

Kpler figures can be subject to revision and updates as more information becomes available.

© 2025 Bloomberg L.P.

Tags:

China
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 107,258 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Port Los Angeles container terminal
Ports

Transpacific Green Shipping Corridor Hits Phase One Targets

The Los Angeles-Long Beach-Shanghai Green Shipping Corridor announced the successful completion of its phase one milestones, with shore power infrastructure now reaching 100% capability across all three ports and the...

3 minutes ago
Total Views: 0
Russia, China Finalize Deal to Jointly Develop Arctic Shipping Along the Northern Sea Route
Shipping

Russia, China Finalize Deal to Jointly Develop Arctic Shipping Along the Northern Sea Route

Beijing and Moscow have agreed to jointly develop and commercialize the Northern Sea Route in the Russian Arctic. The deal was signed in the Chinese city of Harbin last week between the Director of Rosatom, Alexey Likhachev, and China's Minister of Transport, Liu Wei.

12 hours ago
Total Views: 1528
Aerial view of a container terminal
Shipping

KKR Launches Container Leasing Venture with $500 Million Investment

Global investment firm KKR has announced the launch of Galaxy Container Solutions, a global marine container leasing and financing platform backed by $500 million in capital from KKR-managed credit funds...

13 hours ago
Total Views: 458