gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 107,231 members

Editorial credit: Sheila Fitzgerald / Shutterstock.com

Editorial credit: Sheila Fitzgerald / Shutterstock.com

China’s Port Fee Retaliation Lands Lightly on U.S. Carriers

The Loadstar
Total Views: 0
October 21, 2025

By Alison Koo (The Loadstar) – The impact of Chinese port fees on US-owned and operated ships has proved milder than expected.

Linerlytica said in its report today that, although Beijing widened the fees to ships owned or operated by companies that are at least 25% owned by US citizens from 14 October, there has been no fallout.

Gemini partners Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd diverted two of their US-flagged ships on the transpacific TP7/WC5 service to avoid the port fees, and only US liner operator Matson’s ships have been hit by the retaliation against the US Trade Representative’s fees on Chinese-built, owned and operated vessels calling at US ports.

And Linerlytica noted that US-flagged vessels operated by CMA CGM’s US subsidiary, APL, were exempt as the French line is building many vessels in China.

Linerlytica said: “The situation remains fluid with the final determination of the ownership threshold still to be announced.”

But these disruptions saw transpacific freight rates rising sharply: on Friday, the Shanghai Containerised Freight Index recorded a 32% jump (from 10 October) in Shanghai-US West Coast prices to $1,936 per 40ft and Shanghai-US East Coast gained 16%, to $2,853 per 40ft.

The analyst added: “Further momentum is expected next week as carriers take advantage of the surge in bookings ahead of a potential tariff hike on Chinese imports.”

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump is threatening an additional 100% tariff on Chinese imports from 1 November in response to China restricting its rare earth exports, and Linerlytica noted that operators were pushing ahead with a general rate increase on 1 November to bring rates to the USWC to $3,000 per 40ft, but there may insufficient cargo support to sustain any hike.

The Loadstar is known at the highest levels of logistics and supply chain management as one of the best sources of influential analysis and commentary.

Tags:

China
Matson
USTR port fees
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 107,231 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Bulker carrying bauxite unloading at a port in Yantai
Shipping

Commodity Vessels Clog Up China Ports as Fees on U.S. Ships Begin

Waiting times for commodity vessels queued off China’s ports increased to the lengthiest this year, as the geopolitical sparring between Beijing and Washington disrupts global trade..

3 hours ago
Total Views: 268
Port Los Angeles container terminal
Ports

Transpacific Green Shipping Corridor Hits Phase One Targets

The Los Angeles-Long Beach-Shanghai Green Shipping Corridor announced the successful completion of its phase one milestones, with shore power infrastructure now reaching 100% capability across all three ports and the...

3 hours ago
Total Views: 114
Russia, China Finalize Deal to Jointly Develop Arctic Shipping Along the Northern Sea Route
Shipping

Russia, China Finalize Deal to Jointly Develop Arctic Shipping Along the Northern Sea Route

Beijing and Moscow have agreed to jointly develop and commercialize the Northern Sea Route in the Russian Arctic. The deal was signed in the Chinese city of Harbin last week between the Director of Rosatom, Alexey Likhachev, and China's Minister of Transport, Liu Wei.

15 hours ago
Total Views: 1847