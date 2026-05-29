Seaspan Marks Rapid Progress on Canadian Polar Icebreaker Amid Arctic Shipbuilding Push

Canada’s Seaspan Shipyards said it has completed the first major construction block for the Canadian Coast Guard’s new heavy polar icebreaker, highlighting rapid progress on one of the world’s most advanced conventional icebreakers as Western nations race to expand Arctic capabilities.

The Vancouver-based shipbuilder said more than 49 blocks are now under construction for the 158-meter (518-foot) vessel, one year after steel was first cut on the ship under Canada’s National Shipbuilding Strategy.

The first “grand block,” weighing 330 tonnes and containing propulsion motor room sections, fuel tanks and void spaces, has now been structurally consolidated, Seaspan said in a statement this week.

The company said construction is advancing on schedule at Vancouver Shipyards, with additional manufacturing work underway at facilities on Vancouver Island.

The vessel is designed to operate year-round in the high Arctic in temperatures as low as minus 50 degrees Celsius, requiring unusually thick steel and specialized welding techniques.

Seaspan said the propulsion motor foundations use 50 mm steel plate, while other sections of the ship require steel up to 60 mm thick to withstand Arctic ice conditions.

The largest polar block on the move towards Big Blue, where it was onto a cradle. Photo: Courtesy Seaspan

“A year ago, Vancouver Shipyards marked the first cut of steel. Today we have built up a highly skilled Canadian workforce with the skillset needed to weld steel thick enough to go through Arctic ice,” Seaspan Chief Executive John McCarthy said in the release.

Once complete, the 26,000-tonne Polar Class 2 vessel will become the flagship of the Canadian Coast Guard’s icebreaking fleet and one of the most powerful conventional icebreakers in the world.

The ship is one of two heavy polar icebreakers now ordered by Canada. Seaspan secured the contract for the first vessel in 2025, while Quebec-based Davie Shipbuilding was later awarded a separate contract for another heavy icebreaker based on Helsinki Shipyard’s Polar Max design.

The dual-track procurement reflects mounting strategic focus on the Arctic among Western governments as climate change opens northern shipping routes and intensifies geopolitical competition.

Seaspan has also emerged as a key player in the U.S. Coast Guard’s Arctic Security Cutter (ASC) program. Under a consortium led by Bollinger Shipyards, Seaspan and Finnish icebreaker specialist Aker Arctic Technology (now Railotech) developed the production-ready icebreaker design selected for up to six ASCs for the United States.

Under the arrangement, the first vessels will be built in Finland by Rauma Marine Constructions alongside Bollinger in the United States before transitioning to larger-scale U.S. production.

Davie is also participating in the U.S. Arctic expansion effort through a separate ASC contract for up to five additional cutters, while simultaneously advancing the Polar Max icebreaker program for Canada.

The rapid pace of construction at Seaspan contrasts with the much slower progress on the U.S. Coast Guard’s troubled Polar Security Cutter (PSC) program being built by Bollinger in Mississippi. The PSC effort, intended to deliver the United States’ next heavy polar icebreaker, has faced years of delays and rising costs.

By comparison, Seaspan’s heavy icebreaker program has moved from prototype block testing to full-scale production within roughly two years, leveraging extensive Finnish design expertise and a mature supply chain.

“On behalf of the Canadian Coast Guard, I congratulate Seaspan Vancouver Shipyards on one year of progress in building Canada’s future heavy polar icebreaker,” said Kevin Brosseau, commissioner of the Canadian Coast Guard. “This milestone reflects the strength of Canadian expertise and partnership and brings us closer to a vessel that will support year-round Arctic operations and Canada’s sovereignty for decades to come.”