Coast Guard Awards Landmark Arctic Security Cutter Contracts in U.S.-Finland Partnership

The U.S. Coast Guard has announced the award of two contracts to build up to six Arctic Security Cutter icebreakers in a joint U.S.-Finland production arrangement designed to rapidly expand American polar capabilities.

Under the contracts awarded on Friday, Rauma Marine Constructions of Finland will build up to two vessels with delivery of the first expected in 2028, while Bollinger Shipyards will construct up to four cutters domestically in Louisiana with the first U.S.-built vessel slated for 2029.

“America has been an Arctic nation for over 150 years, and we’re finally acting like it under President Trump,” said Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem. “Our adversaries continue to look to grow their presence in the Arctic, equipping the Coast Guard with Arctic Security Cutters will help reassert American maritime dominance there.”

The contracts stem from the ICE Pact, a trilateral framework between the United States, Canada, and Finland signed in July 2024 to accelerate icebreaker production in response to Russian and Chinese activities in Arctic regions.

Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Kevin E. Lunday called the awards “decisive action to guarantee American security in the Arctic,” adding that the cutters will deliver capability to uphold U.S. sovereignty against adversaries’ aggressive economic and military actions in the region.

The vessels are designed to break through four feet of ice, travel 12,000 nautical miles, and operate for over 60 days. The cutters will share a common design platform with Canada’s future icebreaker fleet, enhancing interoperability between the allied nations.

“The Arctic Security Cutter is one of the most consequential and time-sensitive shipbuilding programs in U.S. Coast Guard history, and today’s contract award is a clear vote of confidence in the men and women of Bollinger,” said Ben Bordelon, President and CEO of Bollinger Shipyards. “With clear direction from President Trump and an aggressive delivery timeline, our mission is straightforward: leverage the full strength of our shipbuilding facilities across the Gulf Coast, along with our proven partners, to deliver these cutters on schedule and mission ready on day one.”

The four Bollinger-built ASCs will be based at the company’s Houma, Louisiana shipyard, with construction supported by workforce at multiple Gulf Coast facilities to meet President Trump’s aggressive schedule.

“By centering ASC construction in Houma, Louisiana, while drawing on our broader footprint, we gain the flexibility and capacity to move fast without compromising safety or quality,” Bordelon added. “These ships will operate in some of the harshest conditions on Earth. Our responsibility is to deliver a stable, reliable platform that Coast Guard crews can trust from their first mission underway and for decades to come.”

The Coast Guard currently operates only three polar icebreakers: the heavy icebreaker Polar Star commissioned in 1976, the medium icebreaker Healy, and the Storis, a recently commissioned former commercial vessel. Coast Guard assessments indicate at least nine Arctic Security Cutters are needed to serve U.S. national security interests year-round in the Arctic.

The deal coincides with substantial funding under President Trump’s signature “One Big Beautiful Bill Act”, which includes nearly $9 billion allocated specifically for building a series of heavy, medium, and light Arctic Security Cutters.

In October, a Bollinger-led consortium for the design and construction of six Arctic Security Cutters. The team consists of Louisiana-based Bollinger Shipyards, Finland’s Rauma Marine Constructions, Canada’s Seaspan Shipyards, and Finland’s Aker Arctic Technology, which will leverage the production-ready Multi-Purpose Icebreaker design developed by Seaspan and Aker Arctic for operations in extreme polar environments.

The program represents part of Force Design 2028, an initiative introduced by Secretary Noem to transform the Coast Guard into a more agile, capable and responsive fighting force.

The contract comes as Bollinger continues to construct the first Polar Security Cutter for the U.S. Coast Guard. Bollinger acquired the troubled three-vessel program from Singapore-based ST Engineering in 2022 through its acquisition of VT Halter Marine. The program has faced substantial challenges, including schedule delays, cost overruns, and an incomplete concept design.

President Trump’s appropriations bill provides $4.3 billion for the advanced procurement and construction of Polar Security Cutters two and three, fully funding the program through completion. Completion of the first PSC is now anticipated by May 2030.