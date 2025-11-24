Sanctioned Russian Tanker ‘Seahorse’ Reaches Venezuela Following Earlier U.S. Navy Blockade

The Russian oil tanker Seahorse arrived in Venezuelan waters on November 23 ship tracking data show suggesting that initial reports last week of a U.S. Navy blockade against the vessel may have been premature.

In mid-November, vessel-tracking data showed that the Seahorse, previously used to carry naphtha from Russia, altered course after the U.S. destroyer USS Stockdale moved into its path near Venezuela. The Stockdale arrived in the Caribbean waters in September in support of President Donald Trump’s growing anti-narcotics operations in the region.



The tanker departed from Cuba’s Port of Matanzas on November 9 before making a U-turn on November 14 after encountering the Stockdale. It subsequently made two more cautious approaches toward Venezuelan waters to the north of Aruba on November 16 and November 17, which again led to a course reversal after interceptions by the U.S. destroyer. After several days of circling in international waters it appears to have reached its destination at the oil tanker loading complex at Puerto José over the weekend.

AIS track of oil tanker Seahorse between November 9 and November 23. (Source: MagicPort Maritime Intelligence)

The Seahorse, part of Russia’s so-called “shadow fleet,” is subject to sanctions from the EU and the U.K., though the vessel has not been sanctioned by the U.S.’ Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

The tanker is said to be transporting naphtha to Venezuela, a light distillate used to dilute the country’s extra-heavy crude before export.

Oil tanker Seahorse in the waters north of Aruba on November 20, 2025. (Source: Sentinel 2)

Analysts say that while the U.S. destroyer’s movements may have been intended as a deterrent, they did not amount to a formal or permanent blockade.

U.S. Southern Command declined to comment on whether the Stockdale physically blocked the tanker or merely shadowed its movements. There has been growing uncertainty about U.S. rules of engagement in the Caribbean following more than a dozen strikes on vessels allegedly used for drug trafficking.



Thus far Moscow or Caracas have remained publicly reticent about the events surrounding the Seahorse and Stockdale and have not given any indications that U.S. warships in the area may be influencing Russia’s dark fleet activity going forward.