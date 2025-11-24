Longer Routes Drive Europe’s Shipping Emissions to New Record

European shipping emissions reached unprecedented levels in 2024, climbing 13% to their highest point since mandatory reporting began in 2018, despite a downtick in EU-related seaborne trade, according to a new report from the European Federation for Transport and Environment, commonly referred to as Transport & Environment. The surge came as disruptions in the Red Sea forced vessels onto longer routes, exposing how vulnerable maritime emissions are to operational changes.

Containerships emerged as the primary culprits behind the spike, with emissions jumping 46%. The increase stemmed from an 18% rise in average sailing distances and a 3% growth in operational speeds, compounded by the need for additional vessels to service extended routes. The sensitivity of shipping emissions to speed changes proved significant, with each 1% increase in speed potentially triggering a 3% growth in emissions.

“Last year’s record pollution shows that even when trade declines, disruption can lead to increased emissions from ships,” said Agathe Peigney, maritime transport policy officer at Transport & Environment. “With the inadequate IMO deal being shelved, the ETS carbon price has never been so crucial.”

Among shipping companies, MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company, the world’s largest container ship operator, remained the largest polluter in the EU, responsible for 15.6 million tonnes of CO2. Grimaldi Group led non-container operators with 3.8 million tonnes, while Carnival topped cruise companies at 2.5 million tonnes.

The data revealed a troubling persistence in fossil fuel transport emissions. Despite Europe’s growing renewable energy adoption, fossil fuel carriers continued to account for approximately 20% of all EU shipping emissions, unchanged from 2018 levels. While emissions from LNG carriers decreased in 2024 after growing following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, crude oil transport emissions climbed back to 2019 highs.

“Transporting fossil fuels around represents a double climate blow,” Peigney concluded. “Ending our dependency on fossil fuels would remove a chunk of shipping emissions, but that leaves over 80% of emissions still to be decarbonised. Efficiency and green hydrogen-based fuels will be needed to get to zero.”

The EU Emissions Trading System for shipping, now approaching its second year of operation, has shown promise with approximately 99% compliance in its first year. The system, which began covering maritime transport emissions in 2024, requires polluters to pay for their greenhouse gas emissions through a cap-and-trade mechanism.

Transport & Environment emphasized that the upcoming review of the ETS presents an opportunity for the EU to strengthen maritime climate regulation by extending the system to ensure all polluters contribute their fair share.