UK Fast-Tracks Naval Laser Weapon After Successful High-Speed Drone Trials

The United Kingdom has awarded a £316 million (US $414 million) contract to defense contractor MBDA UK to develop and deploy DragonFire, the Royal Navy’s first operational laser weapon system, following successful trials that saw the high-powered laser destroy high-speed drones traveling up to 650 kilometers per hour.

The breakthrough trials, conducted at the Ministry of Defence’s Hebrides range, marked a UK first in above-the-horizon tracking, targeting and destruction of drones moving at twice the speed of a Formula 1 car. The system demonstrated its ability to detect, track, engage and destroy aerial threats with remarkable precision—accurate enough to hit a £1 coin from one kilometer away.

DragonFire represents a significant shift in naval defense economics, costing just £10 per shot compared to over £1 million for a Sea Viper missile. The laser system will complement existing shipboard defenses currently employed by the Royal Navy’s Type 45 destroyers, which include Sea Viper missiles, 30mm guns, small arms and the Phalanx system. These conventional weapons proved effective during recent operations when HMS Diamond engaged Houthi drones threatening Red Sea shipping.

The contract accelerates deployment timelines dramatically. MBDA UK will work with technology firms QinetiQ and Leonardo to install the laser weapon on a Portsmouth-based Type 45 destroyer by 2027—five years ahead of original projections.

“This high-power laser will see our Royal Navy at the leading edge of innovation in NATO, delivering a cutting-edge capability to help defend the UK and our allies in this new era of threat,” said Luke Pollard, Minister for Defence Readiness and Industry.

Chris Allam, MBDA UK’s Managing Director, emphasized the strategic importance of the development. “The success of recent DragonFire trials are a testament to our MoD and Industry team delivering a truly game-changing weapon system into the hands of the Royal Navy,” he said.

DragonFire will be the first high-power laser weapon system deployed by any European nation. The Strategic Defence Review has backed directed energy weapon development with nearly £1 billion in funding through the current Parliament.

Beyond its operational capabilities, the program represents significant economic investment across the UK. The contract will create or sustain 590 jobs, including 200 positions in Scotland, 185 in Southwest England, and 75 in East England.

“The DragonFire program is delivering the ambition of the Strategic Defence Review, with industry experts working in collaboration with government to get disruptive, next generation technology into the hands of our warfighters at pace,” said Steve Wadey, Group CEO of QinetiQ.

The laser’s beam director, developed by Leonardo UK, harnesses and directs powerful laser energy onto targets with unprecedented accuracy. Mark Stead, Leonardo UK’s Senior Vice President for Radar and Advanced Targeting, described the contract as “testament to the hard work and dedication of all those involved in the programme, and the rapid progress made by the defence and industry partnership”.

The system offers operational advantages beyond cost savings, including unlimited ammunition capacity and the ability to engage multiple threats in rapid succession without resupply concerns.