gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 107,013 members

hyundai heavy shipyard

Hyundai Heavy Industries shipyard in Ulsan, about 410 km (255 miles) southeast of Seoul. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

HD Hyundai Celebrates 5,000th Vessel—and a $1.5B Containership Deal

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
November 24, 2025

South Korean shipbuilding giant HD Hyundai has become the first shipbuilder in the world to deliver 5,000 vessels, marking a historic milestone half a century after delivering its first ship in 1974.

The achievement came with the recent delivery of the Philippine patrol vessel Diego Silang, capping a 50-year journey that began with the 260,000-ton supertanker Atlantic Baron. Over this period, HD Hyundai has delivered vessels to approximately 700 shipowners across 68 countries.

The company’s three main shipyards contributed to the record: HD Hyundai Heavy Industries delivered 2,631 vessels, HD Hyundai Mipo 1,570 vessels, and HD Hyundai Samho 799 vessels. The milestone is particularly notable as it surpasses achievements by European and Japanese shipbuilders despite their longer maritime histories.

In a separate development, HD Hyundai has secured a significant contract worth approximately $1.46 billion from HMM for eight ultra-large containerships, representing the largest container ship order volume in 18 years since the 2007 shipbuilding supercycle.

The order, placed through HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE), is for eight 13,400-TEU dual-fuel containerships measuring 337 meters in length, 51 meters in width, and 27.9 meters in height. The vessels feature LNG dual-fuel engines and fuel tanks expanded by approximately 50% to enhance operational efficiency.

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries will build two of the vessels, while HD Hyundai Samho will construct the remaining six, with deliveries scheduled consecutively through the first half of 2029.

With this contract, HD KSOE has secured orders for 720,000 TEU across 69 containership vessels this year, marking the highest order volume among Korean shipbuilders.

Tags:

hyundai
hyundai heavy industries
south korea
south korean shipbuilding
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 107,013 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

The USS Pierre (LCS 38) departs St. Andrew Bay Nov. 17, 2025, after commissioning in Panama City
Defense

Navy Commissions Final Independence-Class Littoral Combat Ship as Troubled Program Winds Down

The U.S. Navy commissioned USS Pierre (LCS 38), the 19th and final Independence-variant littoral combat ship, on Friday in Panama City, Florida, marking the end of a program that has...

November 18, 2025
Total Views: 2010
Eastern Shipbuilding Suspends Work on Coast Guard’s Offshore Patrol Cutter Program
Shipbuilding

Eastern Shipbuilding Suspends Work on Coast Guard’s Offshore Patrol Cutter Program

Eastern Shipbuilding Group has announced the suspension of work on the U.S. Coast Guard’s two Offshore Patrol Cutters, citing unsustainable financial pressures and workforce reductions as the company struggles with...

November 18, 2025
Total Views: 31535
CCGS Naalak Nappaaluk
Defense

Seaspan Delivers Largest Science Vessel to Canadian Coast Guard Under National Shipbuilding Strategy

Seaspan’s Vancouver Shipyards has officially delivered the Canadian Coast Guard Ship (CCGS) Naalak Nappaaluk, marking a significant milestone in Canada’s National Shipbuilding Strategy and the arrival of the country’s largest...

November 14, 2025
Total Views: 1579