NASSCO Teams with Samsung Heavy Industries and DSEC to Boost U.S. Shipbuilding Capabilities

General Dynamics NASSCO has joined forces with South Korean shipbuilding leaders Samsung Heavy Industries and longtime partner DSEC Co., Ltd. in a strategic tri-party alliance aimed at advancing ship design and manufacturing automation in the U.S. market.

The partnership, announced December 3, positions the three companies to collaborate on commercial, naval, and government shipbuilding projects, including the U.S. Navy’s Next Generation Logistics Ship program. The agreement leverages decades of U.S.-South Korean shipbuilding cooperation and brings together more than 160 years of combined industry experience.

General Dynamics NASSCO has served as America’s leading designer and builder of major naval auxiliary and commercial vessels since the 1950s, delivering over 150 vessels to date. The San Diego-based shipyard is currently constructing the Navy’s 20-ship John Lewis Fleet Oiler class and designing the future Submarine Tender class.

“This partnership brings together three extraordinary companies with a track record of success and over 160 years of combined shipbuilding and design experience,” said Dave Carver, president of General Dynamics NASSCO. “Having worked closely with DSEC over the last two decades and now welcoming Samsung Heavy Industries, there is great opportunity in leveraging our expertise and years of learning to execute on the next generation of shipbuilding.”

DSEC, which has provided comprehensive shipbuilding and marine engineering services for over three decades, brings extensive experience with U.S.-built ship designs and has supported numerous commercial, naval, and government programs throughout the country.

“This MOA strengthens our long-standing collaboration with General Dynamics NASSCO by combining the capabilities of Samsung Heavy Industries and we look forward to contributing greater value to the U.S. shipbuilding and maritime industry,” said Seogyong Youn, President of DSEC.

Samsung Heavy Industries, recognized globally for its advanced commercial vessel construction, specializes in liquefied natural gas carriers, containerships, drill ships, and floating production units. The company currently holds the top global market share in drill ships, LNG carriers, and floating LNG production units, with 120 commercial ships and three FLNG units under construction.

“Through this tri-party collaboration, SHI is committed to leveraging its technological expertise, skilled workforce and production infrastructure to enhance the capabilities of the U.S. shipbuilding industries,” said Joonyun Kang, Director of SHI.

The agreement comes amid South Korea’s aggressive expansion into the U.S. maritime sector. In October, HD Hyundai Heavy Industries and Huntington Ingalls Industries signed their own memorandum to jointly build Navy auxiliary vessels, while exploring U.S. shipyard acquisitions. Hanwha acquired Philadelphia’s Philly Shipyard for $100 million in December 2024 and subsequently committed roughly $5 billion to upgrade and expand the facility.

The U.S. and South Korea released a joint agreement in November committing approximately $150 billion of Korean investment to the American shipbuilding sector as part of a broader bilateral deal.