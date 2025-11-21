gCaptain-logo
Venezuela military, militias deploy to 'battlefronts', Maduro says.

A coast guard boat of the Venezuelan Navy operates off the Caribbean coast on the day Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro says that his country would deploy military, police and civilian defenses at 284 "battlefront" locations across the country, amid heightened tensions with the U.S., in Puerto Cabello, Venezuela, September 11, 2025. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Hernandez/File Photo

Russian Tanker Idle Near Venezuela After US Ship Enters Path

Bloomberg
November 21, 2025

By Bloomberg News

Nov 21, 2025 (Bloomberg) A sanctioned Russian oil tanker made a U-turn on the way to Venezuela after a US warship intersected its route near the country’s coast, according to Bloomberg tanker tracking, raising questions about whether Washington could step in to curtail Moscow’s energy aid to Caracas. 

The Russian vessel, the Seahorse, was en route to Venezuela to deliver a fuel cargo on Nov. 13 when a US destroyer, the USS Stockdale, positioned itself in its path. The Russian vessel changed course, heading toward Cuba, and the warship sailed near Venezuelan territorial waters toward Puerto Rico. The Seahorse has since tried to approach Venezuela twice, but turned back both times and remains idling in the Caribbean.

The warship’s intentions with regard to the Russian vessel is unclear, and a spokesperson for US Southern Command declined to comment on the ship’s movements. The USS Stockdale arrived in the Caribbean in late September, along with a dozen other warships, to support President Donald Trump’s anti-narcotics operations in the region.

The Seahorse, meanwhile, is under sanctions from the UK and European Union and is one of four Russian vessels that delivers a fuel called naphtha to sanctioned Venezuela. 

Despite its abundant oil reserves, the barrels Venezuela produces are incredibly sludgy and sulfurous, meaning it needs lighter fuels — known as diluents — to help supplies flow through pipelines. The US Treasury says naphtha is a type of diluent that plays a key role in helping Venezuela export its oil. Venezuela relies heavily on imported diluent because the limited amounts it produces are used to make gasoline for the fuel-starved nation.

The tanker had discharged a cargo in late October, traveled to Cuba, and was heading back toward Venezuela when the US ship showed up in its path. Its movements since then have been unusual, as Russian fuel vessels typically don’t make U-turns or idle on the well-trod trading route between Cuba and Venezuela. 

The White House, a Kremlin spokesperson and Venezuela’s Information Ministry didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment late Thursday.

Read more: Venezuela Turns to Russia for Oil Product Once Bought From US

While Venezuela was able to receive naphtha shipments from Chevron during the Biden administration, Trump’s “maximum pressure” policy on Nicolas Maduro has halted those imports. Venezuela now relies on Russia for deliveries. 

© 2025 Bloomberg L.P.

