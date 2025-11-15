gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 106,934 members

ALNG2 sunset

Early winter sunset over Train 1 of Arctic LNG 2 in October 2024. (Source: VK)

Russia’s Arctic LNG 2 Cuts Gas Output Ahead of Winter Challenges

Bloomberg
Total Views: 0
November 14, 2025

By Bloomberg News

Nov 14, 2025 (Bloomberg) –Russia’s sanctioned Arctic LNG 2 plant has started curbing gas production after reaching records in October, as the buildup of winter ice makes exports more challenging.

Natural gas output at the Novatek PJSC-led facility dropped below 10 million cubic meters a day earlier this week, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. That compares with a daily average of 19.5 million cubic meters for most of October, which was the highest since Arctic LNG 2 started producing super-chilled fuel in late 2023, the person said on condition of anonymity because the data aren’t public.

Arctic LNG 2 and Novatek, the project’s largest shareholder, didn’t immediately respond to Bloomberg requests for comment.

The facility located above the Arctic Circle is key for Russia’s ambition to triple liquefied natural gas production by the end of the decade. That plan is threatened by international sanctions after the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine, yet China’s decision to take more fuel from the blacklisted plant could help revive the goal.

Arctic LNG 2 has been supplying its sanctioned cargoes to the Asian nation since late August. Over that period, the facility has loaded more than a dozen shipments of super-chilled gas. The gas-output hike seen in October and early November would have enabled greater production of LNG and may have signaled that the plant was maximizing exports before winter navigation challenges. 

As ice thickens across the Northern Sea Route, navigation to and from the plant on the Gydan Peninsula is set to become more complicated. Starting Friday, only vessels of Ice3 class or higher, with strengthened hulls, are able to navigate the Arctic waters without an icebreaker escort. Ice2 ships are allowed with an icebreaker escort, according to Russian regulations. 

The bulk of tankers servicing Arctic LNG 2 aren’t ice-class, and due to western energy sanctions the facility cannot expand its fleet.

Read More: Ice-Class Ship Shortage Curbs Russian Arctic LNG 2 Reboot: React

© 2025 Bloomberg L.P.

Tags:

arctic
arctic lng 2
arctic shipping
LNG
russia
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 106,934 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

World Oil and Gas Demand Could Grow Until 2050, IEA Says
Energy

World Oil and Gas Demand Could Grow Until 2050, IEA Says

Global oil and gas demand could grow until 2050, the International Energy Agency said on Wednesday, departing from previous expectations of a speedy transition to cleaner fuels following U.S. criticism about its climate focus.

November 12, 2025
Total Views: 588
lng ship bunkering in fog
Energy

Russian ‘Dark Fleet’ LNG Carrier Carrying Sanctioned Gas Reappears Off South China Coast

A liquefied natural gas tanker carrying sanctioned Russian gas has reappeared near China’s Hainan Island three weeks after a dark transfer. It is likely bound for the nearby Beihai terminal. The vessel received its cargo from a Chinese LNG carrier in the first-ever ship-to-ship transfer of sanctioned Russian gas.

November 10, 2025
Total Views: 2735
Energy

Venture Global Swings to Third-Quarter Profit on Record LNG Exports, New Supply Deals

Venture Global VG.N swung to a profit in the third quarter, it reported on Monday, as record liquefied natural gas exports and a flurry of new long-term supply deals boosted earnings.

November 10, 2025
Total Views: 723