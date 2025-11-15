gCaptain-logo
Babcock Yard Shed

Babcock participates in the Light Up Red campaign, with a visible show of support to our Armed Forces. Illuminated red at Babcock's Rosyth site is HMS Venturer, under construction for Royal Navy. Image via Babcock

UK Lobbying Poland to Buy Swedish Submarines, Sources Say

Reuters
November 14, 2025

By Barbara Erling

WARSAW, Nov 14 (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is lobbying Poland to award a multi-billion-euro submarine purchase contract to Swedish defence group Saab SAABb.ST that may include some deals with UK defence group Babcock BAB.L, sources said.

Babcock declined to comment on its possible involvement in the bid.

A British government spokesperson did not comment directly on the report, but said warship and fighter jet export deals were bringing billions of pounds to the UK economy.

“We are making defence an engine for growth – delivering jobs and boosting the UK economy whilst strengthening our commitment to NATO allies and European security,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

A spokesperson for Saab told Reuters on Friday that the company’s submarines are tailored to the specific conditions prevailing in the Baltic Sea, but referred any questions about the UK’s position to the British authorities.

Polish officials have said a decision on the “Orka” programme, a key part of Warsaw’s drive to modernise its navy and bolster NATO ties as tensions with Russia escalate, could be taken within weeks.

Saab, which makes a wide range of military equipment including fighter jets, surveillance systems, missiles and submarines, is among a handful of short-listed contenders for the contract, along with manufacturers from Italy, Spain, France, Germany and South Korea.

Two officials close to the matter told Reuters that Starmer had signed a letter of support, together with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, which was included in Saab’s final offer, submitted in late October.

POLITICAL JOCKEYING

Starmer is keen to boost the British economy, but his involvement is also an example of political jockeying around Europe for a slice of lucrative defence contracts as countries increase military spending in the face of tensions with Russia.

“The UK’s Babcock, among other British partners, will participate in Sweden’s bid,” one of the sources said, requesting anonymity because he was not authorised to speak to the media.

Starmer and Kristersson said in their joint letter they were confident that the Swedish proposal would boost security in the Baltic Sea, according to an official who has seen the document.

Polish media have reported that the offers from Germany, Italy and Sweden are frontrunners in the multi-billion-dollar programme. All three countries are partners of Poland in NATO and the European Union.

(Reporting by Barbara Erling in Warsaw, Sarah Young in London and Johan Ahlander in StockholmEditing by Gareth Jones and Susan Fenton)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

