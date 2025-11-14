gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 106,934 members

Stock photo of an oil tanker moored at sea

Stock Photo: SOMKIET POOMSIRIPAIBOON / Shutterstock

Ukraine Hits Novorossiysk, Knocking Out 2% of Global Oil Supply

Reuters
Total Views: 0
November 14, 2025
Reuters

MOSCOW, Nov 14 (Reuters) – Russia’s Black Sea port of Novorossiysk temporarily suspended oil exports – equivalent to 2.2 million barrels per day, or 2% of global supply – on Friday, according to industry sources, after a Ukrainian missile and drone attack.

The attack was one of the biggest on Russian oil-exporting infrastructure in recent months. It follows a ramping-up of Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries since August, part of an attempt by Kyiv to degrade Moscow’s ability to finance its war.

Global oil prices rallied by more than 2% on supply fears after the attack.

Long-range Ukrainian air and sea drone strikes have repeatedly disrupted Russian oil infrastructure this year, targeting Baltic and Black Sea ports, a trunk pipeline system, and a number of oil refineries.

UKRAINE ALSO FIRES CRUISE MISSILES, ZELENSKIY SAYS

Ukraine’s General Staff said its forces had fired Neptune cruise missiles and used various types of strike drones in the attack on Novorossiysk “as part of efforts to reduce the military and economic potential of the Russian aggressor.”

Ukraine said it separately struck an oil refinery in Russia’s Saratov region and a fuel storage facility in nearby Engels overnight.

Russian pipeline oil monopoly Transneft TRNF_p.MM has also been forced to suspend supplies to the port of Novorossiysk, the sources told Reuters. The company declined to comment.

The Caspian Pipeline Consortium, which exports oil from Kazakhstan through the neighboring Yuzhnaya Ozereevka terminal, suspended oil loadings for a few hours and then resumed them when the air alert was lifted, sources said.

It plans to export 1.45 million barrels per day this month from the Yuzhnaya Ozereevka terminal, around 15 kilometers (9 miles) southwest of Novorossiysk.

Debris from the drones fell on the terrain of Russian grain terminal NKHP, which was working normally, Interfax news agency reported, citing director general Yury Medvedev.

Russian officials said Friday’s attack had also damaged a docked ship, apartment buildings and an oil depot in Novorossiysk, injuring three of the vessel’s crew members.

Delo, a transport and logistics group, said drone debris had fallen onto a container terminal in Novorossiysk, but that its operations continued as usual.

British maritime security company Ambrey said a crane sustained damage, and so did several containers. It said a non-sanctioned container ship alongside the terminal suffered some collateral damage, while no crew members were injured as they sheltered in a safe muster point within the vessel.

‘NOVOROSSIYSK SUFFERED MOST’

Russian crude oil shipments via Novorossiysk’s Sheskharis terminal totalled 3.22 million tonnes, or 761,000 barrels a day, in October, according to industry sources. For the first 10 months of the year, the figure was 24.716 million tonnes. 

The sources told Reuters that a total of 1.794 million tonnes of oil products had been exported through Novorossiysk in October and oil product exports for January-October totalled 16.783 million tonnes. 

According to three industry sources, the Ukrainian attack hit two oil berths at Sheskharis. The damage was inflicted on berth 1 and berth 1A, which handle 40,000-deadweight-ton and 140,000-deadweight-ton tankers respectively.

Two of the sources said the Sierra Leone-flagged Arlan oil tanker was also hit during the attack.

“Novorossiysk suffered the most,” Veniamin Kondratyev, the governor of the Krasnodar region, where Novorossiysk is located, said on social media. 

“Overnight, more than 170 people and 50 pieces of equipment dealt with the aftermath of the attack, quickly extinguishing fires and assisting residents,” he said. 

Three injured crew members of the damaged boat were being treated in hospital, Kondratyev said.

Local officials later said that a fire at an oil depot at the Sheskharis terminal, which handles crude oil and oil product exports, had been extinguished. 

Coastal structures had also been damaged, they said, without providing details. 

The Ukrainian statement said damage was also inflicted on a Russian S-400 air defense system and missile storage facility, causing a detonation and a fire. Reuters could not independently confirm those details.

(Reporting by Reuters, additional reporting by Jonathan Saul in London and Anastasiia Malenko in Kyiv; editing by Mark Heinrich, Susan Fenton and Mark Trevelyan)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

Tags:

russia
tankers
Ukraine War
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 106,934 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

A crude oil tanker lies at anchor near the terminal Kozmino in Nakhodka Bay. REUTERS/Tatiana Meel
News

Ukraine Hits Black Sea Oil Port Novorossiysk

Ukrainian forces carried out an attack on a major Russian Black Sea port overnight, prompting a state of emergency, as Moscow launched a widespread air strike on Kyiv that killed at least six and damaged residential buildings. 

1 hour ago
Total Views: 149
Aerial view of a container terminal
Shipping

Asia Spot Rates Split as Transpacific Sinks and Asia–Europe Surges

By Gavin van Marle (The Loadstar) – Container spot freight rates out of Asia this week diverged between the North American and European markets. On the transpacific spot rates resumed...

2 hours ago
Total Views: 80
Members of Iran's Revolutionary Guards participate in a military parade to commemorate the anniversary of the start of the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war, in Tehran September 21, 2008
News

Iran Seizes Oil Tanker Off UAE Coast Amid Escalating Gulf Tensions

Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps naval forces have seized the Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker TALARA approximately 20 nautical miles east of Khawr Fakkan in the United Arab Emirates, according to reports...

3 hours ago
Total Views: 454