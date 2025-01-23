gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 108,948 members that receive our newsletter.

ship to ship

Ship-to-ship transfer of sanctioned crude oil. (Source: Free Malaysia Today under CC BY 4.0)

Russian Oil Tankers Search for New Flags to Hide From Sanctions

Bloomberg
Total Views: 0
January 23, 2025

(Bloomberg) —

A chunk of Russia’s oil tanker fleet is being forced to change the flag they sail under as US and UK sanctions heap pressure on Moscow’s shipping network.

The Barbados ship registry said that by the end of the month it will have asked a total of 46 ships to remove the country’s flag as a result of UK sanctions. Fourteen of these are also sanctioned by the US. Separately, Panama’s ship registry said earlier this month that it had begun to de-list 68 vessels that were sanctioned by the US.

Though all of the ships will likely find new flags, many vessels that serve Moscow’s interest have repeatedly had to switch to unusual service providers since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022. That’s a sign of the disruptive impact sanctions can have on the sprawling logistics operation that helps keep Russia’s oil flowing and war machine running. The latest moves follow the most sweeping sanctions on Russia’s exports to date earlier this month.

Sailing under the flag of Barbados had been a coup for Russian shipping as it’s one of the world’s more reputable vessel-registration nations. Flag states play a key role in ensuring maritime safety standards, and Russia has often had to turn to less well-known nations in the industry when it has lost access to blue-chip services. 

Still, Giovanni Ciniglio, the chief executive officer of the London-based Barbados Maritime Ship Registry, said the country has no sanctions against Russia but follows UK rules due to the good relationship between the two nations. As a result, Barbados won’t remove vessels sailing under its flag that were sanctioned by the US unless they are also sanctioned by the UK.

Some of the Barbados ships have already been re-registered with other nations including Tanzania and São Tomé and Príncipe, according to the Equasis marine database.

For its part, Panama said it had begun to cancel the 68 vessels after it passed a rule late last year that aligned the country with US, European Union, UK and United Nations sanctions.

© 2025 Bloomberg L.P.

Tags:

russia shadow tanker fleet
russian oil
Russian Sanctions
shadow fleet
tankers

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

An LNG carrier transits through the Panama Canal. Photo credit: Flystock/Shutterstock
Shipping

Rubio to Visit Panama Amid Trump Push to Take Back Canal

 U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will visit Panama during his first overseas trip in the post, a source told Reuters on Thursday, as President Donald Trump makes a push for the United States to take back the Panama Canal that has angered the Central American country.

13 minutes ago
Total Views: 49
The fishing vessel Bonanza surrounded by smaller vessels during the rescue of four U.S. boaters from a life raft in Atlantic Ocean waters north of Dominican Republic
Shipping

Four Sailors Rescued from Life Raft After Vessel Sinks in Atlantic’s Silver Bank

The U.S. Coast Guard, the commercial containership El Coquí, and fishing vessel Bonanza successfully rescued four American sailors from a life raft in the Silver Bank waters north of the...

2 hours ago
Total Views: 542
Trump Orders Process to Designate the Houthis as Foreign Terrorist Organization Amid Red Sea Shipping Crisis
Shipping

Trump Orders Process to Designate the Houthis as Foreign Terrorist Organization Amid Red Sea Shipping Crisis

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order initiating the process to designate Yemen’s Ansar Allah, aka the Houthis, as a Foreign Terrorist Organization. The move comes in response to...

2 hours ago
Total Views: 283
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 108,948 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.