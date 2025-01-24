gCaptain-logo
Photo courtesy Port of Los Angeles

Port of Los Angeles Hits Second-Best Year in 2024

Mike Schuler
January 23, 2025

The Port of Los Angeles processed over 10.3 million container units in 2024, marking a nearly 20% increase from the previous year and securing its position as the second-best performance in the port’s 117-year history.

The achievement comes as the port celebrates its 25th consecutive year as the Western Hemisphere’s busiest container port.

In December alone, the port handled 921,616 TEUs, representing a 24% year-over-year increase. While loaded imports showed strong growth at 460,915 TEUs (up 26%), loaded exports declined 9%.

Executive Director Gene Seroka, entering his 11th year at the helm, announced significant infrastructure improvements, including the completed $73 million Pier 400 On-Dock Rail Expansion project. The port is also making substantial investments in workforce development, including a new $16 million ILWU-PMA Maintenance and Repair Training Center.

On the environmental front, the port has achieved progress, reducing diesel particulate matter by 91% and sulfur oxides by 98% since 2005. Looking ahead, Seroka announced ambitious zero-emission initiatives, backed by a $640 million investment in clean cargo handling equipment and infrastructure.

“Our goal isn’t fewer emissions, it’s zero emissions,” Seroka declared. “It’s about setting a new standard for ports worldwide, proving that economic growth and environmental stewardship can go hand in hand.”

Additionally, the cruise sector is experiencing significant growth, with 2025 projected to welcome over 1.5 million passengers.

