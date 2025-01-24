gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 108,935 members that receive our newsletter.

Japan’s JERA Plans to Expand US LNG Purchases to Diversify Energy Supply

FILE PHOTO: A LNG tanker is seen at the Negishi LNG Terminal, which is jointly operated by Tokyo Gas and JERA, in Yokohama, Japan October 17, 2019. Picture taken October 17, 2019. REUTERS/Yuka Obayashi/File Photo

Japan’s JERA Plans to Expand US LNG Purchases to Diversify Energy Supply

Reuters
Total Views: 158
January 24, 2025

By Marwa Rashad

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 24 (Reuters) – Japan’s biggest top LNG buyer, JERA, plans to increase its purchases of liquefied natural gas from the United States to diversify its supply and meet demand growth spurred by data centers and AI, a senior executive told Reuters.

U.S. President Donald Trump pledged to unleash the U.S. energy industry to boost output and threatened the EU with tariffs if the bloc does not buy more gas, meaning JERA might have to compete with other buyers for more U.S. gas.

Handling between 30-35 million metric tons (mt) of LNG annually, Japan’s largest utility currently sources nearly half of this from the Asia Pacific region, including Australia, Malaysia and Indonesia.

“This accounts for very high exposure. My plan is to rebalance that and to make our LNG supply portfolio more diversified,” Ryosuke Tsugaru, JERA’s head of LNG division, told Reuters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum annual meeting in the Swiss resort of Davos.

“My plan is to increase our exposure to the U.S. energy projects. We are now buying 3.2 million tons in long-term contracts from America which is small against the total purchase amount,” he added, without detailing the expected increase.

However, JERA will be watching closely the long-term sustainability of LNG policies in the United States, the world’s largest LNG exporter which in 2024 alone shipped 88.3 million tonnes of the super-chilled gas.

Trump ordered the U.S. Energy Department to resume considering applications for LNG exports after the Biden administration froze them.

Tsugaru said that JERA welcomed Trump’s policies to accelerate oil and gas production and development of new LNG projects, however long-term sustainability remains key.

“The US is now major energy supplier to global market. So we are very much hoping America continues to be reliable and competitive source of supply,” he added.

Prioritizing supply reliability and affordability, JERA also plans to talk to suppliers in the Middle East “to have more geographically balanced energy portfolio,” he added.

Tsugaru said he was hopeful of continuing to grow a long-term LNG partnership with Qatar dating back to the 1990s.

Reuters has reported that Qatar was finding it hard to agree new LNG deals with Japan amid rising competition from the U.S. and elsewhere with more flexible contract terms.

“Qatar has their own commercial aspirations and requirement. We do have our own, but leveraging long term partnership … I am hopeful to continue and grow long-term LNG partnership with Doha,” he said.

Tsugaru said JERA has a more positive view on natural gas demand and energy demand in Japan, driven by emerging demand for stable power, including from data centers and AI.

Asked for his market forecast, he said JERA was “generally bullish” for the 2026 to 2029 period to be “kind of balanced” given that some new LNG projects will be delayed.

(Reporting by Marwa Rashad; Editing by Alexander Smith)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025. 

Tags:

Japan
JERA
LNG
natural gas
US

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

Russian Oil Freight Rates Soar on Sanctions-Driven Tanker Shortage
Energy

Russian Oil Freight Rates Soar on Sanctions-Driven Tanker Shortage

Freight rates for Russian ESPO Blend oil loading from the Far Eastern port of Kozmino have jumped fivefold amid a lack of vessels after fresh U.S. sanctions cut availability of tankers, three traders said and data showed.

January 23, 2025
Total Views: 367
A crude oil tanker lies at anchor near the terminal Kozmino in Nakhodka Bay. REUTERS/Tatiana Meel
Energy

Oil Tankers Reroute to Russian Pacific Port Hobbled by Sanctions

Tankers that used to haul oil from Russia’s western ports are being redeployed to the nation’s east to service a key crude route to China that’s been crippled by sweeping US sanctions.

January 22, 2025
Total Views: 1092
crude oil import terminal vlcc tanker china
Energy

Tanker Under US Sanctions Discharges Oil at Chinese Port, LSEG Data Shows

A tanker subject to the new U.S. sanctions is discharging Russian oil at a port operated by Shandong Port Group in east China, shipping data on LSEG Eikon showed on Thursday.

January 16, 2025
Total Views: 1322
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 108,935 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.