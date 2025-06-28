gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 109,185 members

An aerial view of the Valero Houston Refinery is seen in Houston, Texas

An aerial view of the Valero Houston Refinery is seen in Houston, Texas, U.S. August 31, 2017. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

US Gulf Coast To Help Supply Record Mediterranean Diesel Imports

Bloomberg
Total Views: 0
June 28, 2025

By Nathan Risser

Jun 27, 2025 (Bloomberg) –Refiners on the US Gulf Coast are set to send increasing amounts of diesel to Europe, a burgeoning trade that could last through summer, according to an analysis by Vortexa.

Higher power-generation demand in the Mediterranean is expected to drive the gains, which already boosted freight rates 40% in the week ended June 16, Vortexa said. 

“Record import demand in the Mediterranean could increase Europe’s overall need for additional external barrels,” Vortexa analysts led by Samantha Hartke wrote in a report Thursday. 

Refiners across the US are exporting 1.65 million barrels a day of distillates including diesel, the highest seasonally since 2019, according to Energy Information Administration data. Domestic diesel consumption that’s at the lowest seasonal level since 2020 has helped make more of the fuel available for export. Still, distillates markets in the US are tight, with nationwide inventories inventories for the fuel sitting at a 25-year seasonal low.

The cross-Atlantic trade route for diesel is being closely watched after arbitrage opportunities for traders opened up in response to the Iran-Israel conflict and subsequent US air strikes that raised concerns about supply disruptions, especially in the shipping bottleneck of the Strait of Hormuz, according to an analysis by Sparta Commodities. After the June 24 ceasefire announcement, those arbitrage opportunities have largely closed, partly driven by rising freight costs.

© 2025 Bloomberg L.P.

Tags:

diesel
israel-iran conflict
refining
strait of hormuz
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 109,185 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

China’s Iran Oil Imports Surge in June on Rising Shipments
Energy

China’s Iran Oil Imports Surge in June on Rising Shipments

 China's oil imports from Iran surged in June as shipments accelerated before the recent conflict between Israel and Iran and demand from independent refineries improved, analysts said.

June 27, 2025
Total Views: 443
Aerial of Liquified Natural Gas LNG carrier moored to a small gas terminal
Energy

Sanctioned LNG Ship Heads to Russian Plant That Supplies Europe

A sanctioned liquefied natural gas tanker appears to be heading toward a Russian facility, a move that would challenge Western authorities who have so far avoided imposing restrictions on the export plant.

June 25, 2025
Total Views: 684
blue lng carrier at sea
Energy

LNG Canada Produces First Liquefied Natural Gas For Export

By Curtis Williams HOUSTON, June 22 (Reuters) – The Shell-led SHEL.L LNG Canada project has produced the first liquefied natural gas for export from its facility in Kitimat, British Columbia, two people familiar with the startup...

June 22, 2025
Total Views: 1614