gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 105,806 members

Japan to Receive First Oil Tanker to Exit Hormuz Since War Began

An official gives lectures on the crude oil release operation as a tanker is moored at the Shirashima National Petroleum Stockpiling Base in Kitakyushu, southwestern Japan, March 27, 2026, as the Japanese government started releasing state-held oil to stabilise supplies, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in this photo taken by Kyodo. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. JAPAN OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN JAPAN.

Japan to Receive First Oil Tanker to Exit Hormuz Since War Began

Bloomberg
Total Views: 0
May 22, 2026

By Stephen Stapczynski

May 22, 2026 (Bloomberg) –Japan — one of Asia’s biggest importers of energy from the Middle East — flagged the impending arrival of the first Persian Gulf oil shipment to transit the contested Strait of Hormuz since the Iran war began.

The Idemitsu Maru, a very large crude carrier that passed through the waterway in late April, could dock as soon as Monday, according to the trade ministry. Hauling 2 million barrels of Saudi crude, the vessel is on track to arrive at Idemitsu Kosan Co.’s Aichi refinery, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said in a briefing document on Friday.

The war in the Middle East has led to the near-total closure of the maritime chokepoint, triggering an unprecedented energy supply shock and prompting mainstay importers across Asia to scour the globe for alternative crude and natural gas shipments. Along with other developed nations, Japan also moved to tap strategic reserves to cushion itself from the impact of the conflict.

While a handful of vessels have managed to navigate Hormuz, the overall tally of daily passages remains at a fraction of the pre-war total. Tehran is discussing with Oman how to set up a toll system to formalize its control of the conduit, the Iranian ambassador to France told Bloomberg this week.

A second Japan-linked tanker, the Eneos Endeavor, also crossed the chokepoint earlier in May. The Eneos Endeavor was not mentioned in the briefing.

© 2026 Bloomberg L.P.

Tags:

Hormuz
iran
Japan
strait of hormuz
vlcc

Editorial Standards · Corrections · About gCaptain

This article contains reporting from Bloomberg, published under license.

Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 105,806 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

ADNOC CEO Says Hormuz Oil Flows May Not Fully Recover Before 2027
Energy

ADNOC CEO Says Hormuz Oil Flows May Not Fully Recover Before 2027

Full oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz will not return before the first or second quarter of 2027, even if the Middle East conflict ended now, the head of the United Arab Emirates' state oil firm ADNOC said.

21 hours ago
Total Views: 459
New UAE Pipeline Bypassing Hormuz Now 50% Complete, ADNOC CEO Says
Energy

New UAE Pipeline Bypassing Hormuz Now 50% Complete, ADNOC CEO Says

A new crude oil pipeline that bypasses the Strait of Hormuz and which the United Arab Emirates began building last year is now 50% complete, the CEO of state oil giant ADNOC, Sultan Al Jaber, said on Wednesday.

May 20, 2026
Total Views: 8113
UAE Will Double Oil Export Capacity Bypassing Hormuz by 2027
Energy

UAE Will Double Oil Export Capacity Bypassing Hormuz by 2027

The United Arab Emirates will double its capacity to export crude oil bypassing the Strait of Hormuz by next year, as it seeks to reduce reliance on the shipping chokepoint.

May 15, 2026
Total Views: 2701