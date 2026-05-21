gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 105,844 members

ADNOC CEO Says Hormuz Oil Flows May Not Fully Recover Before 2027

FILE PHOTO: People walk past a logo of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) during the annual energy industry event Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, November 3, 2025. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky/File Photo

ADNOC CEO Says Hormuz Oil Flows May Not Fully Recover Before 2027

Reuters
Total Views: 292
May 21, 2026

DUBAI, May 21 (Reuters) – Full oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz will not return before the first or second quarter of 2027, even if the Middle East conflict ended now, the head of the United Arab Emirates’ state oil firm ADNOC said.

The outlook is among the most pessimistic by top industry executives and underscores the prolonged economic impact of the Iran war which has triggered what the International Energy Agency has called the largest ever energy crisis because of the near-closure of the strait.

Iran has established de facto control over the waterway, a chokepoint for about a fifth of the world’s oil supply. The resulting surge in energy prices has pushed inflation higher and fanned fears of an economic downturn.

“Even if this conflict ends tomorrow, it will take at least four months to get back to 80% of pre-conflict flows, and full flows will not return before the first or even second quarter of 2027,” ADNOC CEO Sultan Al Jaber said during a Atlantic Council event on Wednesday.

JABER CALLS HORMUZ BLOCKADE A ‘DANGEROUS PRECEDENT’

The chief executive of neighboring Saudi Arabia’s oil giant Aramco, Amin Nasser, had warned the oil market may not recover until 2027 if the situation persists through mid-June.

Iran is consolidating its control over the strait with checkpoints, vetting and sometimes fees, Reuters reported. Tehran began attacking vessels in the strait to impose a de facto blockade after the U.S.-Israeli assault against Iran began on February 28.

Since then, Iran has expanded its definition of the waterway to include the UAE’s Gulf of Oman coastline just outside the strait, which has emerged as a lifeline for the UAE. A crude pipeline that ends at the port of Fujairah, on that coastline, has kept some Emirati crude flowing to markets.

“This is not just an economic problem. In fact, this sets a dangerous precedent. Once you accept that a single country can hold the world’s most important waterway hostage, freedom of navigation as we know it is just finished,” Jaber said.

“If we don’t defend this principle today, we will spend the next decade defending against the consequences.”

Jaber said the conflict highlighted supply chain fragility, noting fuel prices are up 30%, fertilizer prices have risen 50% and airfares are a quarter higher. He called for renewed investment to enhance global energy resilience.

“Every farm, every factory, every family is paying the price, and the ones who are most vulnerable end up carrying the heaviest load,” he said.

“Just over 80 days into this conflict, and almost 80 countries have now taken emergency measures to support their own economies.”

(Reporting by Yousef Saba, editing by Gus Trompiz)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2026.

Tags:

Adnoc
Hormuz
iran
strait of hormuz
uae

Editorial Standards · Corrections · About gCaptain

This article contains reporting from Reuters, published under license.

Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 105,844 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

New UAE Pipeline Bypassing Hormuz Now 50% Complete, ADNOC CEO Says
Energy

New UAE Pipeline Bypassing Hormuz Now 50% Complete, ADNOC CEO Says

A new crude oil pipeline that bypasses the Strait of Hormuz and which the United Arab Emirates began building last year is now 50% complete, the CEO of state oil giant ADNOC, Sultan Al Jaber, said on Wednesday.

24 hours ago
Total Views: 6635
UAE Will Double Oil Export Capacity Bypassing Hormuz by 2027
Energy

UAE Will Double Oil Export Capacity Bypassing Hormuz by 2027

The United Arab Emirates will double its capacity to export crude oil bypassing the Strait of Hormuz by next year, as it seeks to reduce reliance on the shipping chokepoint.

May 15, 2026
Total Views: 2698
Second Japan-linked Oil Tanker Sails Via Strait of Hormuz as PM Asks Iran to Help Out
Energy

Second Japan-linked Oil Tanker Sails Via Strait of Hormuz as PM Asks Iran to Help Out

A Panama-flagged crude oil tanker managed by Japanese refining group Eneos 5020.T has passed through the Strait of Hormuz, ship-tracking data from LSEG showed on Thursday, the second instance of such a Japan-linked oil ship making it through.

May 14, 2026
Total Views: 680