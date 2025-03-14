gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 108,896 members that receive our newsletter.

Laden crude oil tanker approaches the port of Qingdao, China in the morning fog. Photo credit: Shutterstock/Igor Grochev

Photo credit: Shutterstock/Igor Grochev

Russian Oil Delivery Takes Seven Times Longer After Sanctions

Bloomberg
Total Views: 0
March 14, 2025

By Julian Lee (Bloomberg) —

The delivery of a two-million-barrel cargo of Russian oil to China took seven times longer than it would have done prior to a round of US sanctions imposed on Moscow back in January.

The drawn out delivery of Sokol crude from Russia’s Sakhalin 1 project into Chinese storage tanks shows how US sanctions continue to disrupt and impede — but importantly not halt —  the flow of Russian oil.

The Daban, a so-called Very Large Crude Carrier, is discharging its cargo at Huangdao port in China more than seven weeks after the oil was first loaded onto shuttle tankers, vessel tracking data compiled by Bloomberg show. It would normally take about a week.

The Daban received its cargo via three ship-to-ship transfers from smaller vessels in the sheltered waters of Nakhodka Bay off Russia’s Pacific coast during the first 10 days of February.

Digital signals from the Daban indicate that, after receiving the consignments, it was unable to dock at two other Chinese ports before going to Huangdao.

The market is watching how Russian oil gets delivered closely because sanctions by the outgoing Biden administration were more aggressive than any that went before. The early signs are that exports are being maintained, but there’s been disruption and delay of some deliveries.

In the Baltic Sea, another tanker has been waiting for about a month having loaded a cargo. That’s a fairly unusual — but not unique — turn of events. 

Ten Days

The Daban spent 10 days anchored off the port of Yantai before heading along the coast to Rizhao at the end of February. After spending a further 10 days there, it moved to Huangdao, where it moored on Thursday.

The oil was carried to the Daban by three shuttle tankers sanctioned by the US on Jan. 10. In a wide-ranging move, the outgoing Biden administration targeted 161 tankers, as well as two major Russian oil producers and exporters, traders, insurance companies, and two US oil service providers. The measures also targeted a Chinese oil terminal operator.

The Daban — which isn’t under sanctions — has previously hauled Iranian crude under a different name, tracking data show.

Unusually, neither Clarkson Research Services Ltd., a unit of the world’s top shipbroker, nor the Equasis international maritime database have a means of contacting the companies that manage the Daban.

© 2025 Bloomberg L.P.

Tags:

russia shadow tanker fleet
Russian Sanctions
shadow fleet
tankers

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

Sounion oil tanker on fire in Red Sea. EUNAVFOR ASPIDES/Handout via REUTERS
Shipping

FMC Launches Investigation into Global Maritime Chokepoints Amid Rising Shipping Disruptions

The U.S. Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) has initiated a comprehensive investigation into seven critical maritime chokepoints that are significantly impacting global shipping. The investigation, designated as FMC-2025-0005, will examine transit...

7 minutes ago
Total Views: 14
General cargo ship on the horizon at sunset
Shipping

Steel Buyers Enter Tariff Era as Ships Rerouted, Trucks Halted

An ocean freighter from India pulled into the bustling Port of Tampa Bay Tuesday loaded with hundreds of tons of aluminum destined for multiple US stops. Abruptly, the entire shipment was ordered to be unloaded then and there.

5 hours ago
Total Views: 1875
bulk carrier ship
Shipping

Dry Bulk Newbuilding Orders Hit 30-Year Low Amid Market Uncertainty

Dry bulk vessel orders have collapsed to their lowest level in three decades, with newbuilding contracting plummeting 92% year-over-year in the first two months of 2025, industry association BIMCO reported...

5 hours ago
Total Views: 139
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 108,896 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.