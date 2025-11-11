gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 107,024 members

lng ship bunkering in fog

lng ship bunkering in fog. Photo by VladSV / Shutterstock.com

Russian ‘Dark Fleet’ LNG Carrier Carrying Sanctioned Gas Reappears Off South China Coast

Malte Humpert
Total Views: 0
November 10, 2025

A liquefied natural gas tanker carrying sanctioned Russian gas has reappeared near China’s Hainan Island three weeks after a dark STS transfer. It is likely bound for the nearby Beihai terminal. The vessel received its cargo from a Chinese LNG carrier in the first-ever ship-to-ship transfer of sanctioned Russian gas.

The transfer occurred on October 18 involving the 170,471-cbm Perle and the 145,000-cbm CCH Gas. Both vessels attempted to hide their activity by spoofing their AIS signals. Satellite imagery showed the vessels side to side around 50 nautical miles off Malaysia’s coast. 

While CCH Gas continues to send out a false AIS signal, Perle has since reengaged its transponder and made its way to Salalah, Oman.

Following the transfer the vessels escaped further scrutiny due to cloudy weather and limited satellite coverage. CCH Gas has now reappeared off the coast of Hainan Island, satellite images taken by Copernicus Sentinel-2 on November 9 reveal. The gas carrier can be seen steaming west toward the Gulf of Tonkin and the Beihai terminal.

Locations of CCH Gas and Perle during the STS on October 18 and CCH Gas on November 9. (Source: Shipatlas and Sentinel 2)

In August China opened up the import terminal to sanctioned Russian gas cargoes. Since then the facility has received 13 deliveries, all from the Arctic LNG 2 project.

CCH Gas is carrying supercooled gas from Russia’s sanctioned Baltic Portovaya plant. A successful delivery by the vessel would be a sign of China’s willingness to expand imports at Beihai beyond the Arctic LNG 2 project. The U.S. sanctioned the Portovaya facility on January 10, 2025.

The arrival of Russian cargoes have already resulted in downward pressure on regional prices. China is receiving up to 40 percent discounts on Arctic LNG 2 deliveries. The landed cost of Arctic cargoes at Beihai is said to be around $7.00/MMBtu, substantially below existing spot rates.

It remains to be seen if Beihai terminal can continue its role as a regional price-setter during the upcoming winter season. Due to a shortage of ice-class LNG carriers, Russian gas company Novatek will likely be forced to partially mothball the Arctic project for the next 6-8 months. 

Pickups at the plant have begun to slow down in recent days as conventional gas tankers can no longer use the Arctic shortcut and are being routed via the Suez Canal.

Tags:

arctic
arctic lng 2
Beihai
Beihai terminal
China
dark fleet
LNG
russia
sanctions
shadow fleet
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 107,024 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Calcasieu Pass LNG
Energy

Venture Global Swings to Third-Quarter Profit on Record LNG Exports, New Supply Deals

Venture Global VG.N swung to a profit in the third quarter, it reported on Monday, as record liquefied natural gas exports and a flurry of new long-term supply deals boosted earnings.

2 hours ago
Total Views: 90
Gazprom sign
Energy

Russia, Turkey in Talks to Keep Same Gas Volume in Renewed Deals

Russia and Turkey are in talks to keep up the volumes of gas supplies from Gazprom PJSC as they negotiate the renewal of two major pipeline supply deals, according to people familiar with the matter. 

November 4, 2025
Total Views: 658
An LNG carrier transits through the Panama Canal. Photo credit: Flystock/Shutterstock
Energy

Panama Canal Bets on LPG Transits to Offset World Trade Slowdown Next Year

The Panama Canal expects an increase in transits of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) vessels and carriers of some agricultural commodities to help it compensate for a reduction in world trade next year, the waterway's chief told Reuters on Monday.

November 3, 2025
Total Views: 732