gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 107,011 members

USV attack on the M/T Cordelia Moon

A screenshot from video showing a Houthi USV attack on the tanker Cordelia Moon.

Houthis Declare Suspension of Red Sea Attacks, But Maritime Threat Remains

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 443
November 11, 2025

The Houthi militant group in Yemen has announced a suspension of maritime operations against Israel and formally ended its naval blockade of Israeli ports, marking a significant shift in Red Sea shipping security.

The announcement came through a formal letter sent to Hamas’s military wing, Kata’ib al Qassam, by newly appointed Houthi Chief of Staff Yousef Hassan Al Madani, who assumed the role following the death of his predecessor, Mohammed Al Ghamari, in Israeli airstrikes. The move indicates that attacks against vessels previously targeted for calling at Israeli ports have now ceased. The letter was first reported by the Associated Press.

However, maritime security experts are urging caution despite the declared pause. Martin Kelly, Head of Advisory at EOS Risk Group, emphasized that the risk reduction should not be mistaken for complete elimination.

“As of 11 November, the risk of Houthi attacks against shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden and broader region is significantly lower,” Kelly noted. “However, despite the declared pause, the Houthis retain the capability to conduct missile, drone, and USV attacks against commercial shipping in the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden and Arabian Sea.”

In his letter, Al Madani reaffirmed Houthi support for Hamas and the Palestinian cause while making explicit the conditions under which attacks could resume.

“We are closely monitoring developments and declare that if the enemy resumes its aggression against Gaza, we will return to our military operations deep within the Zionist entity, and we will reinstate the ban on Israeli navigation in the Red and Arabian Seas,” Al Madani stated.

Kelly notes that Houthi attacks against shipping correlate directly with the status of the Israel-Hamas conflict, meaning serious breaches of the current ceasefire could constitute a return to attacks. Meanwhile, the group’s infrastructure, weapons stockpiles, and coastal launch sites also remain fully operational.

Kelly advised that maritime operators should continue to treat the risk as suppressed rather than removed, particularly for vessels linked to Israel, its allies, or perceived Western interests.

The Houthis’ campaign against commercial shipping in the Red Sea began following the October 2023 outbreak of the Israel-Hamas conflict, significantly disrupted one of the world’s most vital maritime trade routes, forcing many vessels to reroute around Africa, adding significant costs and increasing transit times that have pushed up shipping rates. Since the attacks began, the Houthis have targeted more than 100 merchant ships traveling through the Red Sea, sinking four vessels, seizing another, and killing at least eight seafarers.

While the suspension offers temporary relief to the global shipping industry, the conditional nature of the announcement and the Houthis’ retained capabilities mean that maritime operators transiting the region will need to maintain heightened vigilance and continue monitoring the evolving security situation.

Tags:

Red Sea Crisis
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 107,011 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

A CMA CGM containership transits the South Red Sea under escort by a EUNAVFOR warship
Shipping

Red Sea Shipping Faces Uncertain Future as Houthi Ceasefire Brings Hope—and Caution

The Houthi militant group’s announcement of a suspension of maritime operations in the Red Sea has sent ripples through the global shipping industry, offering potential relief to an industry battered...

13 minutes ago
Total Views: 18
Scorpio Tankers' handymax tanker STI Batterdea enters the port of Rotterdam
News

Scorpio Tankers Orders Two VLCCs as Company Pivots From Product to Crude Market

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) announced Monday it has signed letters of intent to construct two Very Large Crude Carriers at Hanwha Ocean in South Korea, marking a strategic shift...

7 hours ago
Total Views: 205
iron ore loading
Shipping

The Shipping Mogul Who Carved a Route to China’s African Mining Prize

When Sun Xiushun began to travel to Guinea just over a decade ago, he was an unknown shipowner desperate to stay in the aluminum game. He found the West African nation in the grip of an Ebola epidemic, with even the most hardened investors pulling out.

7 hours ago
Total Views: 240