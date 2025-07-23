gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 109,005 members

Gazprom sign

The logo of Gazprom is seen on the facade of a business centre in Saint Petersburg, Russia, March 31, 2022. REUTERS

Russia Pumps Less Gas as China Fails to Offset Lost Europe Flows

Bloomberg
Total Views: 0
July 23, 2025

By Bloomberg News

Jul 23, 2025 (Bloomberg) –Russia’s gas output declined in the first half of the year as higher exports to China and increased domestic demand failed to make up for lost flows to Europe via Ukraine.

The nation produced 334.8 billion of natural and associated gas through June, down 3.2% from the same period a year ago, according to Bloomberg calculations based on industrial output data from the nation’s Federal Statistics Service. Russia’s energy giant Gazprom PJSC accounts for nearly two thirds of Russia’s gas output.

The drop in production follows a halt in gas flows across Ukraine in January after Kyiv refused to extend a five-year transit agreement amid Russia’s invasion. The route was one of two remaining links to Europe after other key pipelines were shut down or damaged. Flows from Russia through Ukraine exceeded 15 billion cubic meters last year.  

China, now Gazprom’s single-largest market, has only partially compensated for the lost volumes. Gas exports to the Asian country via the Power of Siberia are expected to rise by over a fifth in 2025 compared to last year, maximizing the pipeline’s design capacity of 38 billion cubic meters per year. In the first half of the year there were days when flows exceeded Russia’s maximum contractual obligations. 

Gazprom also boosted gas exports to Slovakia via TurkStream, the last remaining pipeline route to Europe. Since April, the nation has been getting deliveries at a “multiple” of what it received in the first quarter and aims to get as much as 100% of its gas needs from Russia next year. Gazprom has also started supplying some Central Asian nations under 15-years contracts.

Natural gas consumption at home has also increased, as Russia continues to expand its domestic network to give more households and facilities access to the fuel. A cold spring in some regions contributed to higher demand. 

Still, absent major new supply deals, Russian gas output is unlikely to see a meaningful recovery. Gazprom won’t be able to send much more exports to China until 2027, when its Far Eastern route begins operations, while talks over the Power of Siberia 2 project that could double Russia’s total pipeline flows to the Asian country have stalled. 

Russia’s LNG output declined 5.1% in the first six months from a year earlier to 16.5 million tons, the Federal Statistics Service said. Moscow’s ability to significantly increase production of super-chilled fuel remained limited after the Novatek PJSC-led Arctic LNG 2 project was sanctioned. 

© 2025 Bloomberg L.P.

Tags:

China
european union
gas
russia
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 109,005 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

EU Delists Three Sanctioned MOL LNG Carriers After Assurances Vessels Will Not Carry Russian Arctic Gas
Energy

EU Delists Three Sanctioned MOL LNG Carriers After Assurances Vessels Will Not Carry Russian Arctic Gas

In what appears to be a first, the European Union has delisted three previously sanctioned Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) LNG carriers. The move comes as part of the EU’s 18th package of economic sanctions against Russia, which imposed measures against 105 additional shadow fleet vessels. 

July 21, 2025
Total Views: 1779
lng ship bunkering in fog
Energy

Second Russian ‘Shadow Fleet’ Tanker Docks at Sanctioned Arctic LNG Project As Moscow Struggles to Find Buyers

A year after Russia’s flagship liquefied natural gas project, Arctic LNG 2, loaded its first cargo, buyers remain elusive. Despite the ongoing difficulties in securing offtake this summer’s second loading is currently under way.

July 17, 2025
Total Views: 1350
An LNG tanker at a port in Yantai, China
Energy

Egypt Delays Some LNG Imports as New Terminals Yet to Start

Egypt is delaying some liquefied natural gas deliveries as its newest import facilities haven’t yet started operating. A small number of cargoes due to arrive in July are being rescheduled for next month, people familiar with the matter said, asking not to be identified discussing private information. The delay is not expected to be material or recurring, they said.

July 15, 2025
Total Views: 443