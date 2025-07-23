gCaptain-logo
Iran Says it Warned Away US destroyer but US Dismisses Account

The guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald fires its 5-inch/ .54-caliber (MK 45) lightweight gun during a naval gunfire support exercise as part of Talisman Sabre 2011. Talisman Sabre is a bilateral exercise designed to train Australian and U.S. forces in planning and conducting Combined Task Force operations in order to improve Australian and U.S. combat readiness and interoperability.

Reuters
Total Views: 441
July 23, 2025

DUBAI/WASHINGTON, July 23 (Reuters) – Iran on Wednesday said it warned a U.S. Navy destroyer to change course as it moved through waters close to Iran, but a U.S. defense official said the interaction was safe and professional and had no impact on its mission.

Iranian state media published images from a helicopter in visual range of the USS Fitzgerald guided missile destroyer. A crew member could be heard issuing what appeared to be a radio warning to the U.S. warship to change course, saying it was approaching Iranian territorial waters.

“U.S. destroyer ‘Fitzgerald’ attempted to approach waters under Iran’s monitoring, in a provocative move,” Iranian state TV said, adding that the destroyer moved out of the area upon continued warning.

Asked about the incident, a U.S. defense official told Reuters: “This interaction had no impact to USS Fitzgerald’s mission and any reports claiming otherwise are falsehoods and attempts by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to spread misinformation.”

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, identified the aircraft as an Iranian SH-3 “Sea King” helicopter and said the interaction took place entirely in international waters.

The incident follows U.S. strikes last month on Iranian nuclear facilities that Washington says were part of a program geared towards developing nuclear weapons. Tehran maintains that its nuclear program is for purely civilian purposes.

