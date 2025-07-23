gCaptain-logo
Russia Begins Major Naval Drills in the Pacific and Arctic Oceans and the Baltic Sea

An aerial view shows Russian military vessels during major naval drills, which are conducted by the Russian Navy in the Pacific and Arctic oceans and in the Baltic and Caspian seas, at an unknown location, in this still image taken from video released July 23, 2025. Russian Defence Ministry/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT.

Reuters
July 23, 2025
MOSCOW, July 23 (Reuters) – Russia on Wednesday began major navy drills involving more than 150 vessels and 15,000 military personnel in the Pacific and Arctic oceans and in the Baltic and Caspian seas, the defense ministry said.

The so-called “July Storm” exercise from July 23 to July 27 will test the readiness of the fleet for non-standard operations, the use of long-range weapons and other advanced technology including unmanned systems, the ministry said.

“At sea, the crews of the ships will practice deployment to combat areas, conducting anti-submarine operations, defending areas of deployment and economic activity,” the ministry said.

The will also practice “repelling attacks by air attack weapons, unmanned boats and enemy drones, ensuring the safety of navigation, striking enemy targets and naval groups.”

More than 120 aircraft will take part and 10 coastal missile systems, the ministry said. Navy chief, Admiral Alexander Moiseev, will lead the exercise.

Russia has the world’s third most powerful navy after China and the United States, according to most public rankings, though the navy has suffered a series of high-profile losses in the Ukraine war.

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

