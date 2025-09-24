Russia Opens New Production Line at Sanctioned Arctic LNG 2 as First Carrier Loads Cargo

Ice-class LNG carrier Christophe de Margerie, originally built for the neighboring Yamal LNG project, called at the Utrenniy terminal on September 22. Satellite images confirm it berthed alongside Train 2.
The loading signals that Novatek, the plant’s majority owner, has overcome initial startup problems resulting in part from the need to replace original gas turbines with an electric drive due to supplier sanctions.
China’s acceptance of LNG from the sanctioned Arctic LNG 2 project sends a clear political message by signaling a deepening of the country’s energy ties with Russia. It also tests the U.S.’ enforcement capabilities.
“The failure to enforce even existing sanctions against Russia and apparent willingness to give China a free pass to buy Russian energy fundamentally undercuts efforts to bring about an end to the war and to impact the Kremlin’s calculus in negotiations,” a number of democratic senators wrote in a letter to Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent last week.
The Trump White House has not announced any new sanctions targeting Russia’s LNG sector since coming into office in January. A bipartisan group of U.S. senators has been drafting legislation, the SHADOW Fleet Act, aiming to impose sanctions on Russian energy exports, including liquefied natural gas (LNG). The bill’s prospects are uncertain, especially without clear direction from the White House.
Despite the successful startup of Train 2, challenges remain for Russia’s flagship LNG project. Both production lines are reportedly only running at half capacity, bringing the plant’s maximum production to around 6.6 mtpa. Construction of a third train has been mothballed.
A shortage of ice-capable gas carriers will almost certainly force Novatek to shutter the plant or at a minimum scale down production significantly as winter sea ice returns.
It currently has only a single Arc7 ice-class vessel, Christophe de Margerie, at its disposal. A second one, Aleksey Kosygin, remains in drydock at a Russian shipyard in the Far East though it may be readied before winter. With two Arc7 carriers Novatek would likely be able to conduct a weekly loading at Arctic LNG 2, equating to a production of around 3.5 mtpa.
A federal judge on Monday will consider a request by Danish offshore wind developer Orsted ORSTED.CO to restart work on the nearly finished Revolution Wind project, which President Donald Trump's administration halted last month.
French President Emmanuel Macron called the European Union’s remaining energy imports from Russia “very marginal,” challenging Donald Trump’s calls for the bloc to reduce its dependence if it wants the US to step up pressure on Moscow to end the war in Ukraine.
September 21, 2025
