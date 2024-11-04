gCaptain-logo
IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez visits Yemen

IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez visits Yemen. Photo courtesy IMO

Red Sea Crisis: IMO Chief Calls for Urgent Action as Houthi Attacks Threaten Global Shipping

Mike Schuler
November 4, 2024

International Maritime Organization (IMO) Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez has completed a diplomatic tour of Red Sea countries, addressing the escalating crisis that threatens global trade and seafarer safety.

The crisis began nearly a year ago with the hijacking of the MV Galaxy Leader by Houthi forces on November 17, 2023. Since the, the rebel group has carried out over a hundred drone and missile attacks on ships in the region, ostensibly in support of Palestinians in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict

To date, the attacks have resulted in four fatalities, two ship sinkings, and extensive damage to numerous vessels. The severity of the situation has forced many shipping companies to reroute their vessels around the Cape of Good Hope, significantly increasing transit times, emissions, and operational costs.

“The continuous attacks on ships and seafarers in the Red Sea are endangering innocent human lives, affecting the entire shipping industry and therefore the global economy,” said Secretary-General Dominguez, who highlighted that international shipping accounts for approximately 80% of global trade in goods

During his diplomatic mission, which included visits to Djibouti, Egypt, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Yemen, Dominguez engaged in high-level discussions with government representatives. The focus was on assessing the situation and exploring ways for the IMO to provide further support to affected nations.

“I will continue to engage with all IMO Member States, UN agencies and stakeholders to ensure that the principle of freedom of navigation is re-established in the interests of all parties,” Dominguez affirmed.

“This region has a strategic role and great potential for development to enable maritime transport to become more sustainable,” Dominguez added.

The IMO chief’s efforts come as Yemen’s Houthis have declared their intention to maintain a maritime blockade against Israeli vessels. Yahya Sarea, the military spokesperson for the Houthi group, warned that they would not recognize any changes in vessel ownership, targeting ships belonging to, linked to, or heading to Israel, further complicating efforts to restore stability to the region’s shipping lanes.

“Intelligence information confirms that many companies operating in maritime shipping affiliated to the Israeli enemy are working to sell their assets and transfer their properties from shipping and maritime transport ships to other companies,” Sarea said on Sunday.

IMO
Red Sea Shipping Attacks

