gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 110,482 members that receive our newsletter.

aerial of an offshore wind turbine

Stock Photo:Tom Buysse/Shutterstock

Sweden Blocks Baltic Sea Wind Farms Over Defense Concerns

Reuters
Total Views: 0
November 4, 2024
reuters logo

STOCKHOLM, Nov 4 (Reuters) – Sweden has rejected applications to build 13 offshore wind farms in the Baltic Sea due to defense concerns, while giving the go-ahead to one on its west coast, the government said on Monday.

Defense Minister Pal Jonson told a press conference that building wind farms in the Baltic Sea would pose defense risks, not least by making it harder to detect and shoot down missiles using Sweden’s Patriot batteries in case of a conflict.

Jonson said Baltic wind farms could halve the time Sweden had to react to a missile attack to just one minute. Sweden’s capital is just 500 kilometers (311 miles) from the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad.

“In the current, very serious international security climate with Sweden where it is and with Kaliningrad where it is … the Swedish armed forces judge it would bring unacceptable risks and the government also has that view,” Jonson told reporters.

The decision raises questions over how Sweden can meet its plans to double annual electricity production to around 300 terawatt-hours (TWh) over the next two decades.

Demand is expected to soar as industry and the transport sector phase out using fossil fuels. Plans for “green” production of steel, batteries and fertilizers in the Arctic north also depend on plentiful cheap, clean electricity.

The government’s plan is to build out nuclear power. It aims to have an additional 2,500 megawatts of nuclear power by 2035 and 10 new reactors a decade later, but critics say demand is expected to rise faster than new reactors can be built.

The government did give the go-ahead on Monday to the Poseidon wind farm off the west coast, which should produce around 5.5 TWh of electricity a year, if it is built.

State-owned utility Vattenfall said in September it was halting development of its planned Kriegers Flak project – also off the west coast – after the government scrapped subsidies for coupling offshore wind to the electricity grid.

Poseidon is the third offshore wind project to get the green light since the government took power in 2022. A further 10 applications are still waiting for a government decision.

Wind power, almost exclusively land-based, accounted for 21% of Sweden’s electricity generation in 2023. Hydro power provides around 40% and nuclear 29%.

(Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Anna Ringstrom and Mark Potter)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2024.

Tags:

Discover news, insights, and updates related to the Baltic Sea in the maritime industry. Stay informed about developments, shipping routes, environmental concernsbaltic sea
offshore wind
sweden

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

Chevron's Anchor asset in U.S. Gulf of Mexico
Offshore

BSEE Tightens Safety Rules as Breakthrough Tech Promises to Unlock Billions in Deepwater Oil Reserves

HOUSTON, Oct 29 (Reuters) – The Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) rolled out new rules for U.S. offshore drillers on Tuesday, as breakthrough technology enables them to operate under extreme subsea pressures and...

October 30, 2024
Total Views: 868
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden holds up a wind turbine size comparison chart while attending a meeting with governors, labor leaders, and private companies launching the Federal-State Offshore Wind Implementation Partnership, at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 23, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo
Offshore

Election Jitters, Industry Headwinds Undermine Biden’s Final Offshore Wind Auction

By Nichola Groom Oct 29 (Reuters) – A U.S. auction of offshore wind development rights in the Gulf of Maine on Tuesday drew bids for only half of the eight offered leases, for a...

October 29, 2024
Total Views: 1260
A photo of turbines as the South Fork Wind offshore wind farm
Offshore

Gulf of Maine Offshore Wind Auction is Test for Beleaguered Industry

Oct 29 (Reuters) – President Joe Biden’s administration on Tuesday will kick off a sale of offshore wind development rights for eight areas off the coasts of northern New England, a key test...

October 29, 2024
Total Views: 480
polygon icon polygon icon

Why Join the gCaptain Club?

Access exclusive insights, engage in vibrant discussions, and gain perspectives from our CEO.

Sign Up
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 110,482 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.