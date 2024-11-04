Dredger Suffers Engine Room Fire Near St. John’s River

The U.S. Coast Guard Station Mayport responded to a dredger fire on Saturday afternoon.

The fire was reported in the engine room of the Stuyvesant, a 340-foot dredger, near the entrance of the St. John’s River.

The emergency operation, which began around 3:30 p.m., saw a coordinated effort between multiple agencies. Boat crews from the Coast Guard worked in tandem with the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department and Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office to manage the situation.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department confirmed the collaborative effort on social media platform X, stating, “Crews have responded to a ship fire in the Mayport basin with assistance from @JSOPIO marine units, @USCGSoutheast, @MyFWC and help from the St. John’s River Harbor Pilots.”

One crew member from the Stuyvesant required medical attention. Coast Guard personnel from Mayport transported the individual to awaiting Emergency Medical Services ashore.

The MV Stuyvesant, a Trailing Suction Hopper Dredger flying the U.S. flag, now faces scrutiny as the U.S. Coast Guard launches an investigation into the cause of the fire.