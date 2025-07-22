Putin Tightens Control Over Ports, Requiring FSB Approval for Foreign Ships

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Foreign vessels will require the approval of Russia’s FSB security service to access the country’s ports, according to a decree signed by President Vladimir Putin.

The decree said that permission from port authorities for foreign ships to enter would need to be agreed with the FSB, which is the main successor organization to the Soviet-era KGB. The new measures came into force immediately after the decree was published on Monday.

Previously, entry rules were set by the transport ministry and special procedures were in place at ports adjacent to naval bases, state news agency TASS said.

The wording of the new decree made clear it would apply to all ports. It did not specify any reason for the change.

Russian ships and vessels of the “shadow fleet” that Moscow uses to circumvent sanctions are closely scrutinized by the West. The European Union last week lowered a price cap that seeks to squeeze Russian oil revenues, and President Donald Trump threatened additional sanctions on Russia and buyers of its exports unless it agrees to end the Ukraine war.

(Reporting by Reuters; writing by Mark Trevelyan; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

Subscribe for Daily Maritime Insights Sign up for gCaptain’s newsletter and never miss an update — trusted by our 108,985 members

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.