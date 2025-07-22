Shipping Magnate John Fredriksen Selling $337 Million London Mega-Mansion

Shipping billionaire John Fredriksen is leaving the UK after listing his historic London mansion for a eye-popping $337 million, according to reports.
The 81-year-old Cypriot, worth an estimated $17 billion, has reportedly arranged viewings for his 30,000-square-foot mansion, known as the The Old Rectory.
Located in Chelsea, the massive property features 10 bedrooms, a ballroom, and London’s third-largest private gardens spanning two acres.
Fredriksen cited the UK’s elimination of non-domicile tax status for his move to the UAE, stating “the entire western world is on its way down.”
The sale comes after he recently closed his London-based Seatankers Management office.
Fredriksen bought The Old Rectory in 2001 for $50 million and reportedly rejected a $135 million offer from Roman Abramovich in 2004.
Subscribe for Daily Maritime Insights
Sign up for gCaptain’s newsletter and never miss an update
— trusted by our 108,985 members