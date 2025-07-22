gCaptain-logo
FILE PHOTO: Norwegian-born shipping tycoon John Fredriksen speaks in Oslo, Norway, June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins/File Photo

Shipping Magnate John Fredriksen Selling $337 Million London Mega-Mansion

Mike Schuler
July 22, 2025

Shipping billionaire John Fredriksen is leaving the UK after listing his historic London mansion for a eye-popping $337 million, according to reports.

The 81-year-old Cypriot, worth an estimated $17 billion, has reportedly arranged viewings for his 30,000-square-foot mansion, known as the The Old Rectory.

Located in Chelsea, the massive property features 10 bedrooms, a ballroom, and London’s third-largest private gardens spanning two acres.

Fredriksen cited the UK’s elimination of non-domicile tax status for his move to the UAE, stating “the entire western world is on its way down.”

The sale comes after he recently closed his London-based Seatankers Management office.

Fredriksen bought The Old Rectory in 2001 for $50 million and reportedly rejected a $135 million offer from Roman Abramovich in 2004.

John Fredriksen
