BAR Technologies Lands Breakthrough LR2 Tanker Order for Wind Propulsion

BAR Technologies has secured a landmark order to install its WindWings propulsion system on two new LR2 dual-fuel tankers, marking one of the first major wind propulsion deployments for this vessel class.

The 250-meter tankers, named Suzuka and Long Beach, will each be equipped with two 37.5m WindWings® units. The technology is expected to deliver an average of 3 tonnes of daily fuel savings, translating to annual CO2 reductions of approximately 2,300 tonnes per vessel – equivalent to removing over 500 conventional passenger cars from the road.

“Fitting WindWings® to tankers of this type breaks new ground for wind propulsion,” said John Cooper, CEO of BAR Technologies. “It proves the technology can scale and slot alongside dual-fuel systems as a serious, practical tool for decarbonising even the most energy-intensive vessel types. Wind is no longer an experiment or a future option; it’s a proven fuel source that’s ready to deliver real impact today.”

The vessels are being designed by SDARI and constructed by Xiamen Shipbuilding Industry (XSI). Steel cutting is confirmed for November 2025, with delivery scheduled for Q1 2027. The newbuilds will be flagged under the Marshall Islands and classed by Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore.

This deployment is particularly significant as LR2 tankers are widely used for transporting refined petroleum and chemicals globally. The integration of wind propulsion into such a high-utilization vessel class represents a shift from innovation to infrastructure.

The order follows successful operational results from the Aframax tanker Brands Hatch, where the WindWings® installation proved strong performance. The decision to apply the technology to a second, different vessel class reflects growing confidence in wind propulsion as a viable component of sustainable shipping.

Shougang Shi, Sales Director at CM Energy Tech, which partners with BAR Technologies in manufacturing the systems, noted: “This project marks an important step in scaling wind propulsion through advanced manufacturing. By combining BAR Technologies’ aerodynamic design expertise with CM Energy Tech’s production capabilities, we are delivering a high-precision, reliable WindWings® system optimised for real-world commercial use.”

The vessels are expected to enter service ahead of the IMO’s 2030 emissions reduction targets, offering early compliance benefits and long-term operational efficiencies.