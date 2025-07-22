gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 108,985 members

A OOCL containership docks at the Port of Long Beach

Photo courtesy Port of Long Beach

BIMCO Introduces Standard Clause to Address USTR’s Chinese Ship Fees

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
July 22, 2025

BIMCO, the world’s largest shipping association and leading provider of standardized maritime contracts and clauses, has adopted a standard clause to address contractual uncertainties stemming from the United States Trade Representative’s (USTR) upcoming fees on Chinese-related vessels entering U.S. ports.

The clause, developed by a BIMCO subcommittee of legal and commercial experts who began work in early June, aims to provide clarity as the industry faces new fees on Chinese-built or Chinese-owned/operated ships calling at U.S. ports.

“It has been a priority to engage experts representing different segments of the industry when developing the clause in a short space of time. The USTR actions will present complex challenges, and the subcommittee has carefully discussed how best to arrive at a result that will help the industry minimise disputes,” said Stinne Taiger Ivø, Deputy Secretary General & Director of Contracts at BIMCO.

The USTR Notice of Action, part of the “Section 301 Investigation of China’s Targeting of the Maritime, Logistics, and Shipbuilding Sectors for Dominance,” will significantly increase costs for seaborne trade to and from the United States while adding to the industry’s regulatory challenges.

Nicholas Fell, Chairperson of BIMCO’s Documentary Committee, noted that many uncertainties surrounding the implementation will likely be resolved in coming months. “As more experience is gained, reviewing the clause to ensure it continues to meet our high standards and the industry’s needs will be part of BIMCO’s ongoing contractual work,” he said.

The fees are scheduled to take effect in October 2025 following a 180-day zero-fee grace period, according to the final Notice of Action published on April 17, 2025. The action applies to Chinese-owned or operated ships, Chinese-built vessels, and foreign-built car carriers.

Tags:

bimco
USTR port fees
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 108,985 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Port Los Angeles container terminal
Shipping

Falling Container Imports Hint at Tariff-Driven Slowdown for U.S. Economy

The ten largest US ports recorded a 7.9% year-over-year drop in inbound container volume in June, marking the second consecutive month of declines following May’s 6.6% decrease, according to the...

15 hours ago
Total Views: 1438
Stock image: Matson container roll-on/roll-off vessel MOKIHANA departing the Port of Oakland
Shipping

Matson Suspends Electric Vehicle Shipments Over Battery Fire Concerns

Matson, Inc. (NYSE: MATX), a leading U.S. carrier in the Pacific, has announced the immediate suspension of transporting electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles aboard its vessels, citing growing safety concerns...

18 hours ago
Total Views: 1833
File photo shows a seafarer standing on the deck of a ship
Shipping

India Cracks Down on Fraudulent Seafarer Certificates Amid Global Safety Concerns

The Directorate General of Shipping (DGS) of India has issued a stringent circular addressing the growing problem of fraudulent seafarer certificates, which threatens maritime safety standards worldwide. The directive, released...

19 hours ago
Total Views: 748