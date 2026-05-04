U.S. Launches ‘Project Freedom’ to Escort Ships Out of Hormuz as Risks of Clash With Iran Loom

The United States has launched a major naval-backed operation in the Strait of Hormuz aimed at guiding stranded commercial vessels out of the conflict zone, with the first U.S.-flagged ships already completing escorted transits, even as fresh attacks and industry warnings underscore the risk of renewed hostilities.

President Donald Trump announced the initiative, dubbed Project Freedom, on Sunday, framing it as a humanitarian mission to assist “neutral and innocent” ships trapped in the strait amid months of escalating conflict.

“Countries from all over the world… have asked the United States if we could help free up their ships,” Trump said, adding that many vessels are running low on food and essential supplies. The operation is set to begin Monday morning, Middle East time.

In a statement, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed it will support Project Freedom with a significant force package, including guided-missile destroyers, more than 100 aircraft, unmanned systems, and roughly 15,000 service members.

CENTCOM commander Adm. Brad Cooper said the operation is designed to “restore freedom of navigation” through the strait, which carries roughly a quarter of global seaborne oil trade along with critical flows of LNG and fertilizers.

The mission will run alongside the existing U.S. naval blockade.

First Transits Completed Under Project Freedom

On Monday morning, CENTCOM said U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyers are now operating in the Arabian Gulf after transiting the Strait of Hormuz in support of the operation.

According to CENTCOM, two U.S.-flagged merchant vessels have already successfully transited the strait and are safely continuing their voyages.

American forces are “actively assisting efforts to restore transit for commercial shipping,” the command said.

The initial movements appear to prioritize U.S.-flagged vessels, reflecting weeks of mounting concern in Washington over American crews stranded inside the Persian Gulf.

Some five U.S.-flagged ships tied to the Maritime Security Program and Tanker Security Program had been effectively trapped in the region since late February, with crews facing persistent security threats and growing shortages of supplies.

In a March letter to Adm. Brad Cooper, Senator Richard Blumenthal warned that American mariners were operating under “sustained psychological and operational stress,” with some crews reportedly rationing water and struggling to secure safe resupply.

The successful transits suggest Project Freedom may be focusing first on extracting American ships and crews before broader commercial movements resume.

New guidance from the Joint Maritime Information Center (JMIC) suggests the U.S. is already shaping how vessels could move through the strait under heightened security conditions. In an advisory issued May 4, JMIC said the maritime threat level remains “CRITICAL,” warning mariners to expect increased naval presence, force protection measures, and congestion near anchorage areas.

The guidance outlines an emerging transit concept tied to U.S. security efforts, including an enhanced security area south of the Traffic Separation Scheme (TSS).

Vessels are advised to consider routing through Oman territorial waters south of the TSS, while avoiding the main shipping lanes, which are described as “extremely hazardous” due to the presence of mines that have not been fully surveyed or mitigated.

Mariners are also urged to maintain continuous VHF monitoring, follow AIS protocols, and report unusual activity to coordination centers.

Fresh Attacks Underscore Volatility

The security backdrop remains unstable, with multiple incidents reported just hours before the operation’s launch.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said a tanker was struck by unknown projectiles about 78 nautical miles north of Fujairah on May 3. All crew were reported safe, with no environmental damage.

In a separate incident, a northbound bulk carrier reported being attacked by multiple small craft about 11 nautical miles west of Sirik, Iran, again with no injuries or pollution reported.

UKMTO also cited suspicious VHF broadcasts near Ras Al Khaimah, where several vessel masters reported being instructed to move from their anchorages under unclear authority.

Authorities are investigating all incidents, with vessels advised to transit with caution and report suspicious activity.

A Corridor—Not a Reopening

Despite the show of force, Project Freedom does not represent a reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to normal commercial traffic.

Trump made clear the ships being assisted are not expected to return until the area is safe for navigation. Instead, the effort appears focused on extracting trapped vessels and crews, rather than restoring routine trade flows.

The biggest uncertainty remains Iran. Tehran has warned that vessels transiting the strait must coordinate with its military, raising the risk of confrontation if ships attempt passage under U.S. protection alone. Trump also warned that any interference with Project Freedom would be met “forcefully.”

Ebrahim Azizi, head of Iran’s parliament national security committee, said “any American interference in the new maritime regime of the Strait of Hormuz will be considered a violation of the ceasefire.”

U.S. officials are also casting Project Freedom as part of a broader effort to uphold international maritime norms.

U.S. Ambassador Mike Waltz said Iran’s reported use of sea mines and attempts to impose “tolls” on commercial shipping are “illegal and unacceptable,” warning against setting a precedent that could extend to other global chokepoints.

“The world cannot allow the precedent to stand that one side can try to punish the world’s economies in an attempt to gain leverage,” Waltz said, adding that the U.S. and its Gulf partners “will lead the way to defend global freedom of navigation.”

Industry Reaction: “Risk of Hostilities”

Shipping groups say the plan, as currently outlined, does little to change the underlying risk calculus. Without Iranian consent, the operation could shift quickly from humanitarian escort to flashpoint.

BIMCO said no formal guidance has been issued to shipowners, leaving critical operational questions unanswered.

“Without consent from Iran to let commercial ships transit safely through the Strait of Hormuz, it is currently not clear whether the Iranian threat to ships can be degraded or suppressed,” said Jakob Larsen.

He warned that Iran’s stated position—threatening ships that transit without coordination—means Project Freedom could trigger renewed hostilities if it proceeds as planned.

“It is unclear whether ‘Project Freedom’ is sustainable in the longer run or whether it will be a limited operation to get some of the trapped ships out,” Larsen added.

For now, BIMCO says the security situation remains unchanged, advising shipowners to continue conducting thorough risk assessments before considering any transit.

Alongside the military operation, U.S. officials are advancing a diplomatic effort known as the Maritime Freedom Construct, aimed at improving coordination and information-sharing among international partners.

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most critical chokepoints, handling about 25% of global seaborne oil trade.

Whether this latest action restores confidence—or escalates tensions—may determine what happens next.