Trump’s Economic Fury Targets Iranian Oil Network as U.S. Expands Pressure Campaign

The Trump administration on Monday unveiled a sweeping new round of sanctions targeting the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ (IRGC) global oil network, escalating its “Economic Fury” campaign aimed at cutting off Tehran’s access to revenue amid ongoing regional tensions and maritime disruptions.

The U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated 12 individuals and entities accused of facilitating the sale and shipment of Iranian oil to buyers in China through a web of front companies, shell firms, and sanctioned shadow fleet tankers.

The action targets companies and operatives spread across Hong Kong, Dubai, Sharjah, and Oman that U.S. officials say helped disguise the IRGC’s role in Iranian crude exports and funnel proceeds back to the regime.

“As Iran’s military desperately tries to regroup, Economic Fury will continue to deprive the regime of funding for its weapons programs, terrorist proxies, and nuclear ambitions,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a statement.

The sanctions come as the Trump administration intensifies both military and economic pressure on Tehran during the ongoing Strait of Hormuz crisis, where commercial shipping traffic remains far below normal levels despite intermittent diplomatic talks.

According to Treasury, the IRGC has increasingly relied on overseas cover companies operating in “permissive economic jurisdictions” to move oil cargoes and process payments outside Iran. Officials said the network worked closely with the IRGC’s Shahid Purja’fari Oil Headquarters, an organization responsible for coordinating illicit oil sales.

Among those sanctioned were Ahmad Mohammadi Zadeh, identified as the chief of the IRGC oil headquarters, along with finance chief Samad Fathi Salami and commercial chief Mohammadreza Ashrafi Ghehi.

Treasury also targeted several Hong Kong-based firms, including Hong Kong Blue Ocean Limited and Hong Kong Sanmu Limited, accusing them of arranging shipments of Iranian oil aboard sanctioned tankers including the GAGAN, CANGJIE, and HASNA.

The designation of HASNA is notable given the tanker’s recent role in the escalating Gulf crisis. The vessel was previously identified by U.S. officials as one of several Iranian-linked tankers involved in sanctions evasion operations before reportedly being disabled during recent U.S. enforcement actions in the Persian Gulf.

Additional companies sanctioned Monday included Dubai-based Ocean Allianz Shipping LLC, Atic Energy FZE, Blanca Goods Wholesaler LLC, and Universal Fortune Trading LLC, along with Oman-based Zeus Logistics Group.

Treasury said several of the firms helped facilitate shipments aboard sanctioned shadow fleet tankers including HANSON, OTLA, SCALER, BELLA 1, ANDROMEDA V, XD LEO, and SKIPPER.

The administration said it is prepared to expand enforcement further, including potential secondary sanctions against foreign financial institutions and Chinese independent “teapot” refineries that continue handling Iranian crude.

The latest measures build on a broader Trump administration effort to choke off Iranian energy exports through sanctions, financial enforcement, and maritime pressure operations tied to the ongoing blockade strategy in the Persian Gulf.

“Any person or vessel facilitating the illicit trade of oil or other commodities, through covert trade or financial channels, risks exposure to U.S. sanctions,” Treasury warned.

Under the sanctions, all U.S.-linked property and financial interests associated with the designated individuals and entities are blocked, and U.S. persons are generally prohibited from conducting transactions with them. Foreign banks facilitating significant transactions could also face restrictions on access to the U.S. financial system.