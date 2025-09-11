New Wind-Assisted Tanker Arrives in Rotterdam on Maiden Voyage

The world’s first newbuild tanker equipped with BAR Technologies’ WindWings propulsion technology has completed its maiden voyage to Europe, marking a significant milestone in maritime decarbonization efforts. The vessel Brands Hatch made its first European port call in Rotterdam on September 8, demonstrating the commercial viability of wind-assisted propulsion.

Owned and operated by Union Maritime, the Brands Hatch showcased impressive performance during its journey, achieving more than a third of its propulsion from wind power alone while fully laden. The vessel’s three 37.5m WindWings® sails replaced 12.8 tonnes of fuel in just 24 hours – equating to 4.3 tonnes per wing and 13 tonnes of CO2 emissions avoided per wing per day.

During a sustained 6-hour peak performance period, the vessel achieved fuel savings of over 18 tonnes per day, significantly exceeding the average global route savings of 1.5 tonnes of fuel per wing per day.

The WindWings® technology features a patented three-element wing design that delivers 2.5 times the lift of a single-element wing and requires no continuous power for suction fans or mechanical spinning. The wings automatically adjust camber and angle of attack to optimize efficiency across various wind conditions.

Laurent Cadji, Managing Director at Union Maritime, described the voyage as “a proud moment for Union Maritime and a clear demonstration of our leadership in bringing innovative, sustainable solutions to global shipping.” He added that “the early performance results highlight the real-world potential of wind-assisted propulsion, and we are pleased to be proving its commercial and environmental value at scale.”

In July, BAR Technologies secured a landmark order to install its WindWings on two new LR2 dual-fuel tankers, representing one of the first significant wind propulsion applications for this class of vessel. Delivery in anticipated in Q1 2027.

“The arrival of Brands Hatch in Europe really is a landmark moment, not just for us, but for everyone committed to driving maritime sustainability forward through wind propulsion,” said John Cooper from BAR Technologies. “This is the first time a vessel built from the ground up with WindWings® has completed a full ocean passage, proving that wind propulsion is ready for commercial-scale use.”

The Aframax tanker was officially named on June 11 at Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipyard before beginning its maiden voyage. Built by Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding, the vessel is projected to reduce fuel consumption by approximately 1,200 tonnes annually, providing a 30% improvement compared to a modern 2022-built vessel of similar specification.

Brands Hatch is the first in a planned fleet of wind-assisted tankers Union Maritime is rolling out under “Project AeroPower,” a collaborative effort with Anglo-Eastern, Synergy, Atlantas Ship Management, and BAR Technologies. The company says a significant portion of its more than 100-vessel fleet will be equipped with WindWings®, ensuring compliance with environmental standards through 2030 and beyond.