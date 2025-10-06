NEOLINE’s Sail-Powered Cargo Ship Completes First Commercial Loading

NEOLINE’s innovative sail-powered cargo ship Neoliner Origin has successfully completed its first commercial loading operation, marking a significant milestone for wind-propelled maritime transport.

The vessel made a strategic stopover in Bastia on Saturday while en route from the RMK Marine shipyard in Turkey to its home port of Saint-Nazaire, France. During this stopover, 315 cars from client Filpar were loaded and subsequently unloaded in Marseille the following day.

This operation comes just days after the Neoliner Origin departed Turkey in late September, following the completion of its construction at the RMK Marine shipyard.

“The final sea trials showcased the vessel’s full capabilities, and the official delivery took place successfully last Friday with the French flag raised,” NEOLINE stated.

The journey toward this achievement began in January 2023 when construction commenced on the 136-meter-long roll-on/roll-off vessel in Turkey. The project represents the culmination of a vision that dates back to 2015, when NEOLINE was established with the intention of becoming “the world’s first shipowner specializing in modern Ro-Ro cargo ships that use wind power and sails as their main form of propulsion.”

NEOLINE Armateur, launched in 2021 as the shipowning company to operate the vessels, reached its financing goal of 60 million euros from public and private partners, including investment from French shipping giant CMA CGM.

The vessel features two folding “Solidsail Rig System” carbon fiber masts manufactured by Chantiers De l’Atlantique shipyard in France. Each mast stands 76 meters high, supporting 3,000 square meters of rigid sails. With a cargo capacity of 6,300 tons, the Neoliner is capable of carrying up to 321 cars, 265 20-foot containers, or 125 40-foot containers.

NEOLINE plans to operate its vessels between Saint-Nazaire, France, and Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon in Newfoundland, Baltimore, Maryland, and Halifax, Nova Scotia. The company lists Renault Group, Beneteau Group, Manitou Group, Michelin, Jas Hennessy & Co, Clarins, Longchamp, and Rémy Cointreau among its early customers.