gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 107,247 members

qatargas

File photo: Qatargas

Qatar Eases Unprecedented Maritime Restrictions Following GPS Disruption

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
October 6, 2025

Qatar’s Ministry of Transport on Monday partially lifted an unprecedented nationwide maritime navigation suspension, now allowing daytime sailing for non-conventional vessels while maintaining nighttime restrictions. The decision comes two days after authorities imposed a complete suspension of maritime activities on October 4 in what analysts described as “virtually unheard of.”

The technical malfunction affecting GPS systems remains unresolved, with officials warning that navigation accuracy continues to be compromised. In its latest directive, the MOT has implemented strict guidelines for recreational vessels, requiring them to return to port before sunset and remain within 12 nautical miles of shore.

The initial suspension represented a rare national-level halt to maritime traffic. Despite the sweeping nature of the original order, LNG carriers and other commercial vessels appeared to receive exemptions, with AIS data showing continued operations near Doha and Ras Laffan, according to an analysis from Trident Risk Advisors.

Trident said reports from users in Doha described location “drifts” toward Iran, fueling speculation about possible electronic interference or GPS spoofing activity in the region. Such incidents align with growing concerns about navigation security throughout the Persian Gulf and beyond.

The analysis notes that this disruption highlights vulnerabilities in global maritime navigation systems. GPS interference and spoofing have become persistent threats to shipping lanes from the Baltic Sea to the Persian Gulf. The incident raises questions about the potential for “hybrid disruptions” that blend technical malfunctions, deliberate interference, and geopolitical signaling—presenting genuine risks to international trade routes and energy supply chains.

Qatar’s MOT emphasized that the partial lifting of restrictions reflects its commitment to “the safety of seagoers and their safe return to their ports”, while urging strict compliance with the modified regulations.

Tags:

qatar
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 107,247 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

A OOCL containership docks at the Port of Long Beach
News

Project44: Transpacific Blank Sailings Surge to Unprecedented Levels Amid Trump’s Tariff Shock

Blank sailings between the U.S. and China are set to reach unprecedented levels in October 2025, according to a new analysis from project44, with 67 blank sailings planned from China...

51 minutes ago
Total Views: 185
an overhead view of port of los angeles docks
News

Supreme Court Ruling Could Force Trump to Refund $80 Billion in Tariffs

President Donald Trump has warned of disaster if the Supreme Court overturns his signature tariffs. For starters, it would unleash a bureaucratic nightmare involving reams of refund paper checks.

1 hour ago
Total Views: 157
Interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla's Marinette
News

Israel Deports 29 More Gaza Aid Flotilla Activists

JERUSALEM, Oct 5 (Reuters) – Israel has deported a further 29 activists detained by the navy last week for taking part in a flotilla that sought to deliver aid to blockaded Gaza, the foreign...

22 hours ago
Total Views: 337