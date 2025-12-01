gCaptain-logo
Coal ships wait to be loaded at the world's biggest coal export terminal in Newcastle, located north of Sydney

Coal ships wait to be loaded at the world's biggest coal export terminal in Newcastle, located north of Sydney in this March 11, 2007 file photograph: REUTERS/David Gray

Port of Newcastle Reopens After Climate Protesters Block Shipping Channel

Reuters
December 1, 2025
Reuters

Nov 30 (Reuters) – One of Australia’s biggest coal export ports resumed operations on Monday, the port operator said, after climate-change protesters disrupted shipping at the Port of Newcastle for a second day on Sunday.

Climate activist group Rising Tide, which claimed responsibility for the latest protest, said hundreds of activists paddled kayaks into the shipping lane of Newcastle Harbour on Sunday morning, violating an exclusion zone.

The port, 170 km (110 miles) north of New South Wales state capital Sydney, is the largest bulk shipping port on the east coast of Australia, a nation where climate change is a divisive issue.

“Vessel ops will resume tomorrow as scheduled,” a Port of Newcastle spokesperson said late on Sunday, after general cargo movements, including alumina bound for Australia’s largest aluminum smelter, Tomago, were aborted due to the protest.

Rising Tide said more than 100 protesters were arrested on Sunday. Police did not immediately respond to a request to confirm the number, but said in an earlier statement that 21 people were arrested and charged with “alleged marine-related offenses” at the protest.

Greenpeace Australia Pacific said three of its activists climbed onto a coal ship near the port, stopping it from operating, as part of what it said was a peaceful protest.

“Greenpeace, alongside Rising Tide and thousands of everyday people, are taking actions big and small this weekend,” Greenpeace Australia Pacific head of climate and energy Joe Rafalowicz said in a statement.

On Saturday, a protest at Newcastle forced an inbound ship to turn back and police made 11 arrests. A similar multi-day climate action occurred last year, when 170 protesters were arrested.

Coal is one of Australia’s top commodity exports, along with iron ore. Australia’s government has committed to reaching net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

(Reporting by Sam McKeith in Sydney; Editing by Michael Perry)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

