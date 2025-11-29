gCaptain-logo
Coal Ship Turns Back After Protesters Block Shipping Channel at Major Australian Port

FILE PHOTO: A general view shows bulk ships waiting to load coal at the coastal city of Newcastle, located 120 km (75 miles) north of Sydney, March 11, 2007. REUTERS/David Gray/File Photo

Reuters
November 29, 2025
Reuters

SYDNEY, Nov 29 (Reuters) – A climate-change protest off Australia’s coast forced an inbound ship to turn back from one of the country’s largest terminals for coal exports on Saturday, prompting 11 arrests.

Police in New South Wales state said those arrested were charged with “alleged marine-related offenses” at the protest near the Port of Newcastle, 170 km (110 miles) from the state capital, Sydney. The port is the largest bulk shipping port on Australia’s east coast, according to the state government.

A Port of Newcastle spokesperson said one vessel was prevented from entering the port, but otherwise “shipping movements have not ceased and will continue as per program.”

Climate activist group Rising Tide said the vessel, a coal ship, was forced to abort arrival after kayakers, a small boat and swimmers entered the shipping channel.

“As a result of the protest NSW Police lost control of the channel, and a coal ship named Cemtex Leader scheduled to enter the harbor was forced to turn around,” Rising Tide, which carried out a similar protest last year, said in a statement.

Climate change is a divisive issue in Australia, where coal is a top commodity export, along with iron ore.

(Reporting by Sam McKeith in Sydney; Editing by William Mallard)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

