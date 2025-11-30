Cadeler Doubles Fleet in 12 Months With Early Delivery of New Wind Turbine Installer

Copenhagen-based Cadeler has taken delivery of Wind Mover, the tenth vessel in its growing fleet of next-generation wind turbine installation vessels, marking a significant milestone in the company’s rapid expansion within the offshore wind sector.

The vessel arrived ahead of schedule from Hanwha Ocean Shipyard in Korea and is set to begin operations immediately in Europe, where contracts valued at up to EUR 75 million are already in place. Wind Mover is the second vessel in Cadeler’s M-class series, following the delivery of her sister ship Wind Maker earlier this year.

The delivery comes on the heels of an extraordinary year for the Danish offshore wind installation specialist, which has doubled its fleet from five to ten vessels in just twelve months. The company has positioned itself to operate what will become the industry’s largest installation fleet by mid-2027, when it expects to have 12 vessels in service.

“The delivery of Wind Mover, ahead of schedule, represents another step in our long-term strategy to operate the most advanced and versatile fleet in the offshore wind sector,” said Mikkel Gleerup, Cadeler’s CEO.”With both Wind Mover and Wind Maker now delivered, we are well-equipped to meet the scale and complexity of global offshore wind projects.”

Wind Mover arrives equipped with a 2,600-tonne main crane and a DP2 dynamic positioning system, enabling operations in water depths up to 65 metres. The vessel’s specifications position it to handle installation and maintenance work on the largest turbines currently entering the market, as offshore wind projects continue to scale up globally.

The vessel was constructed within budget and maintained a strong safety record throughout the building process, according to the company. Its design emerged from collaboration between Cadeler and several key maritime engineering firms, including Hanwha Ocean, ABB, Kongsberg, GustoMSC, and Huisman.

Upon delivery, Wind Mover will immediately begin fulfilling contracts signed earlier this year with undisclosed clients for operations and maintenance work in European waters. The combined agreement covers the period from the vessel’s arrival in Europe through its next scheduled installation project.

The rapid fleet expansion reflects growing demand for specialized installation vessels as offshore wind farms grow larger and move into deeper waters. With five newbuild vessels delivered in 2025 alone, Cadeler has positioned itself as a major player in the sector during a period of significant industry growth.