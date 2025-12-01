Control In The Palm Of Your Hand: Could Mobile Apps Revolutionize Fleet Management?

Tor Håkon Svanes of NAVTOR explains how a new generation of mobile applications has the potential to empower 24/7, connected, data driven and smarter than ever fleet management. Download a new reality with him here…

For most of us, apps have become indispensable. We rely on them to manage finances, allocate resources, book tickets and, in short, connect us instantly to the information we need, when we need it. In just a few years, they’ve transformed how we live and work. On land at least.

But now, according to Tor Håkon Svanes, Product Manager at NAVTOR, they have the opportunity to do the same within the maritime context – enabling more efficient, integrated and smarter fleet management.

Proactive platform

“Today, the real challenge isn’t only getting data, it’s accessing the right data at the right moment, ensuring informed decisions can be made by the right people, no matter where they are,” Svanes comments. “That’s the power of these applications. The new breed of solutions have the ability to help operators move from being reactive to proactive, ensuring the insights that matter most can always be within reach.”

NAVTOR’s newly launched NavFleet mobile app is a clear example of this evolution.

Built as an extension of the company’s established, office-based fleet management platform, it gives users direct access to vessel data, route progress, and operational updates on their phones or tablets – effectively placing the entire fleet in the palm of their hand.

But the real breakthrough, Svanes says, lies in how it manages events and alerts. Users can define exactly which operational issues require attention – whether a vessel deviates from its route, exceeds speed limits, or encounters challenging weather – and customise settings accordingly. Real-time notifications then ensure decision makers are informed instantly, allowing them to investigate, collaborate, and act before issues escalate.

Awareness in action

In a typical scenario, a vessel sailing through a given area with limitations on speed, or other factors, can trigger a notification immediately (getting prior notice before a ship enters an area is also possible). Traditionally, that information would surface hours later in a report, or be noticed only after a compliance check. With mobile connectivity, decision makers receive immediate notice, verify the cause, and coordinate a response on the spot.

“It’s about awareness,” Svanes says. “When you can see what’s happening as it happens, you can make better, faster decisions – improving safety, efficiency, and compliance in the process.”

The same principle applies to navigation safety. If a vessel strays outside its defined cross-track distance (XTD) or encounters unexpected weather, shore-based teams can follow developments in real time. This can be a powerful weapon in the battle against costly, potentially dangerous, incidents such as groundings.

Instead of reacting to incidents after the fact, app-connected teams can work with the bridge to prevent them altogether.

Smarter data

Beyond situational awareness, NAVTOR’s app also serves as a communication hub – a secure, collaborative space where teams can discuss events and share updates. This helps replace fragmented reporting and endless email exchanges with one integrated, contextual thread of information.

In an industry that spans time zones and continents, that seamless connectivity is critical. Today’s operators, often managing large and geographically dispersed fleets, benefit from having both a real-time overview and a clear audit trail of decision-making.

“Shipping is becoming increasingly complex – operationally, commercially, and environmentally,” Svanes notes.

“To stay competitive, companies need digital tools that simplify complexity. The goal isn’t always to add more data, but to make data work for people.”

NAVTOR’s integrated ecosystem supports that goal by connecting navigational data, weather intelligence, compliance systems, and performance analytics into one unified digital environment. The mobile app acts as an entry point to that ecosystem – bringing the most essential insights directly to the user’s fingertips.

User centred development

NAVTOR’s success in digital innovation comes from its close collaboration with customers. With solutions now deployed on over 18,000 vessels worldwide, the company has deep insight into the practical challenges ship operators face.

“The app was developed in partnership with leading shipping companies,” Svanes explains. “They wanted flexibility, clarity, and continuous access to fleet data. So we designed a tool that fits naturally into their everyday working lives – intuitive, reliable, and scalable.”

That customer-driven philosophy extends to the app’s future. NAVTOR has committed to ongoing updates that will expand its capabilities, integrating more functionality from the NavFleet platform and evolving in step with users’ operational needs.

Always-on insight

For an industry defined by movement, mobility makes perfect sense. Mobile apps are no longer just convenient add-ons – they’re becoming essential tools in modern fleet management. They bridge the gap between ship and shore, between data and decision, and between planned operations and real-world conditions.

“Ultimately, it’s about giving people the power to manage with confidence,” says Svanes. “Whether you’re in the office, in transit, or halfway across the world, you should have the same visibility, the same awareness, and the same ability to act. That’s what true smart shipping looks like.”

As the maritime industry accelerates toward a more digital, connected future, solutions like NavFleet show what’s possible: fleets that are not just monitored, but understood — managed not from behind a desk, but from anywhere.

For more information please see www.navtor.com