Port of Long Beach Braces for May Slump Following Record-Breaking April

The Port of Long Beach is anticipating a significant downturn in May shipments following its strongest April on record, as the effects of recently paused tariffs ripple through the supply chain.

In April, the port handled 867,493 TEUs, marking a 15.6% increase from the previous year. Import volumes rose 15.1% to 419,828 TEUs, while exports saw a 4.5% decrease to 93,842 TEUs. Empty container movement increased by 23% to 353,824 TEUs.

Port of Long Beach CEO Mario Cordero warns of broader economic implications: “After moving the most containerized cargo of any American port in the first quarter of 2025, we are now anticipating a more than 10% drop-off in imports in May – and the effects will be felt beyond the docks. Soon, consumers could find fewer choices and higher prices on store shelves and the job market could see impacts.”

The situation stems from recent trade policy changes between the United States and China. The U.S. on Monday implemented a 90-day cooling-off period, reducing tariffs on Chinese imports from 145% to 30%. In response, China lowered its retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods from 125% to 10%.

Industry expert Peter Sand from Xeneta suggests that the traditional Q3 peak season for ocean container shipping might arrive earlier this year as shippers rush to take advantage of the temporary tariff reduction. However, capacity constraints could complicate matters, as carriers had previously redeployed vessels to other routes when tariffs spiked in early April 2025.

Recent data from Xeneta shows the impact of the shifts, with the four-week rolling average for offered capacity from Asia to North America dropping 17% since April 20, reaching 265,000 TEU as of May 12. Meanwhile, blanked sailings surged by 86% during this period.

“As we monitor these dynamic changes in trade, the Port of Long Beach will continue to invest in rail and terminal improvements that will allow us to move cargo efficiently, safely and sustainably,” said Long Beach Harbor Commission President Bonnie Lowenthal.