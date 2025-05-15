Pole Star Confirms GPS Interference Caused MSC ANTONIA Grounding

Further analysis indicates that GPS jamming caused the containership MSC ANTONIA to run aground near the Eliza Shoals close to Jeddah Port on May 10, 2025.

Following a review of the available data, Captain Steve Bomgardner, Vice President of Shipping and Offshore at Pole Star Global, has concluded that the vessel’s AIS was subject to GPS jamming, where threat actors introduced fake signals that gave the crew inaccurate positioning information.

The analysis confirms previous reporting from maritime AI specialist Windward that GPS interference was likely behind the incident.

“In reviewing the data, we also concluded that the vessel’s AIS was subject to GPS jamming,” said Bomgardner. “This happens when a threat actor introduces fake signals which the GPS unit picks up as genuine, therefore giving the vessel’s crew an inaccurate picture of where they are.”

Persistent AIS positions fixed MSC ANTONIA within the designated inset boundary, while anomalous southern AIS transmissions are attributed to likely GNSS interference, rather than vessel movement. Image credit: Pole Star Global

The incident occurs amid an alarming increase in GPS interference in the region. On May 9th, the day before the grounding, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said it had received a number of corroborating reports from vessels experiencing GPS interference affecting navigation systems in the Red Sea, with disruptions lasting several hours.

According to Windward’s Q1 report, vessels are now experiencing position “jumps” averaging 6,300 km, a significant increase from 600 km in Q4 2024. The Red Sea area, particularly near Sudan, has become a major hotspot, with more than 180 vessels affected in Q1 2025 alone.

While Bomgardner noted that this particular jamming incident was “unsophisticated” compared to other recent attacks, he stressed that “any form of electronic warfare, no matter how sophisticated, presents a danger to the very seafarers that our economies rely upon.”

“I’ve seen firsthand how the surge in jamming, spoofing, and other AIS tampering has made our oceans more dangerous,” said Bomgardner. “A case like this was bound to happen sooner or later. I’m grateful that, on this occasion, every seafarer came through unharmed.”

The MSC ANTONIA, a Liberian-flagged container vessel measuring 304 meters in length, was traveling from Marsa Bashayer, Sudan to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia when the incident occurred.

As of May 15, the vessel remains aground.

“This instance highlights the need for good watch keeping and to raise awareness across the maritime community regarding the risks from electronic warfare,” added Bomgardner.