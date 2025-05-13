gCaptain-logo
Stock image of an MSC containership

Stock Photo: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com

GPS Spoofing Suspected in Containership’s Grounding Near Jeddah Port

Mike Schuler
May 13, 2025

Maritime AI specialist Windward reports that GPS spoofing likely caused the containership MSC ANTONIA to run aground near the Eliza Shoals close to Jeddah Port on May 10, 2025.

The incident occurs amid an escalating pattern of GPS interference in the Red Sea region, where signal spoofing continues to pose risks to vessels and global trade.

According to Windward’s Q1 report, GPS jamming incidents have intensified significantly in 2025, with vessels now experiencing position “jumps” averaging 6,300 km, up from 600 km in Q4 2024. This dramatic increase has severely impacted vessel tracking capabilities and maritime safety measures.

The Red Sea area, particularly near Sudan, has emerged as a major hotspot for GPS interference, with more than 180 vessels affected in Q1 2025 alone, according to Windward’s data. The jamming patterns have evolved from dense, concentrated areas to larger, more defined zones.

The MSC ANTONIA, a Liberian-flagged container vessel measuring 304 meters in length, was en route from Marsa Bashayer, Sudan to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia when the incident occurred.

As of Tuesday, AIS data indicated the vessel remained aground.

gps
gps spoofing
Windward AI
